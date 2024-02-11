Minister’s and Parliamentary Secretary’s statement on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

CANADA, February 11 - Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, and Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, have released the following statement in recognition of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science:

“Feb. 11 is International Day of Women and Girls in Science, an important opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions of women and girls to the scientific community in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Many of the world’s most pressing challenges, such as climate change, require innovative solutions and the talents of women and girls are essential to help deal with some of these issues. Pursuing careers in science provides them with endless possibilities.

“In B.C., we are fortunate to have world-class post-secondary institutions committed to pushing the boundaries of scientific research. These institutions are dedicated to creating a sustainable and inclusive future for all British Columbians through inventive solutions to challenges faced by people throughout the world.

“There are so many exciting opportunities and we encourage women to pursue fulfilling careers in science by providing accessible and affordable education. This ensures a diverse team of future leaders who will enhance innovation to global concerns, such as the impacts of climate change, global food insecurity and life-threatening diseases.

“Whether it’s working in science or other sectors, more and more women are joining the workforce. In 2023, the number of women in full-time and part-time employment across all sectors increased by 10,100 and 1,100 respectively. Those gains were significant, with women accounting for 21% of the overall employment growth in the last year. These numbers show a positive trend of women’s participation in the workforce overall, with a significant contribution to B.C.’s economy.

“We invite all of you to join us to celebrate their achievements and support more women and girls in seeking careers in science. Together, we will develop a more inclusive and sustainable economy in British Columbia.”