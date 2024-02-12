Submit Release
Tinley Park, IL Photography Studio is the Recipient of the 2024 Emerging Star Award

Owner of Lucas Benjamin Photography Jeff Ruhe

Lucas Benjamin Photography receives prestigious award at national summit of sports and school photographers.

Our goal is to provide a best-in-class experience for our sports teams and schools. That includes the children, parents, and the administrators we serve.”
— Jeff Ruhe
TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 7, 2024, H&H Color Lab named Lucas Benjamin Photography the winner of the 2024 Emerging Star Award at its annual Summit. The Emerging Star Award is given to a new member of the Summit that exhibits both photographic and business excellence. The annual gathering is for top photography studios that specialize in youth sports and school photography. Sixty-two leading studios from around the country were in attendance.

Representing Lucas Benjamin Photography was Jeff Ruhe, the owner of the company. “On behalf of all the hard-working people at Lucas Benjamin Photography, I am honored to accept this award. Our mission statement is: To inspire by creating positive images. If we can help improve the self-image of the children we photograph, we are doing our job. In part, this award is recognition of our commitment to that objective.”

About Lucas Benjamin Photography

Based in Tinley Park, Illinois, Lucas Benjamin Photography serves greater Chicagoland and is a leading provider of youth sports and school photography. We are members of top photographic societies including Professional Photographers of America and Volume Imaging Professionals.

Our mission statement:

To inspire by creating positive images.

www.lucasbenjaminphotography.com

Jeff Ruhe
Lucas Benjamin Photography
+1 708-231-6270
jeffruhe@lucasbenjaminphotography.com
