Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,140 in the last 365 days.

Princess Theodora von Auersperg Opens Up in Exclusive Interview with bTV

TvA International Foundation - Help Save A Soul

TvA International Foundation - Help Save A Soul

Princess Theodora von Auersperg

Princess Theodora von Auersperg

Lend A Helping Hand - Save A Soul

Lend A Helping Hand - Save A Soul

Launches Theodora von Auersperg International Foundation

We all are put here for a higher purpose, and ours is to help provide care for creatures that cannot care for themselves and children in need.”
— Princess Theodora von Auersperg
VIENNA, AUSTRIA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Princess Theodora von Auersperg, a prominent figure known for her grace and philanthropic endeavors, recently granted her first public interview to Bulgarian Television (bTV). In this exclusive conversation, Princess Theodora shared her personal journey, insights into her life, and shed light on the mission behind her newly founded Theodora von Auersperg International Foundation.

During the interview, Princess Theodora delved into various aspects of her life, discussing pivotal moments that shaped her character and values. Her transparency and candidness provided a rare glimpse into the life of a royal with a genuine commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

A focal point of the interview was the unveiling of Theodora von Auersperg International Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting causes close to Princess Theodora's heart. The foundation aims to address pressing global issues, with a particular emphasis on education, healthcare, animal welfare and children's aid projects.

Princess Theodora's dedication to philanthropy and her commitment to creating positive change were evident throughout the interview, resonating with viewers and inspiring a sense of hope and possibility.

"I believe that by joining forces and working together, we can create a better future for generations to come," remarked Princess Theodora during the interview.

"Theodora von Auersperg International Foundation is a testament to my commitment to contributing to meaningful and lasting change."

As the foundation takes its first steps, Princess Theodora von Auersperg invites individuals and organizations to join her in making a difference. The launch of the foundation represents a significant milestone in her ongoing efforts to contribute positively to society and address the most pressing challenges faced by communities around the world.

For media inquiries, please contact:
TvA International Foundation
SaveASoul@TvAFoundation.org

About Theodora von Auersperg International Foundation
The Theodora von Auersperg International Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Princess Theodora von Auersperg. Guided by the principles of compassion, integrity, and social responsibility, the foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives in education, healthcare, animal welfare and children's aid. With a global perspective and a commitment to making a lasting impact, the foundation seeks to address the critical challenges facing communities worldwide.

For information how to support the foundation's efforts and get involved please visit the foundation's website.

About Princess Theodora von Auersperg
Princess Theodora von Auersperg is a distinguished member of the for Austrian royal family known for her philanthropic endeavors and commitment to social causes. With a passion for creating positive change, Princess Theodora uses her platform to advocate for a more equitable and compassionate world. The exclusive interview with bTV provides a unique opportunity for the public to connect with her personal journey and the values driving her philanthropic efforts.

Theodora von Auersperg
Theodora von Auersperg International Foundaiton
+43 1 2862791
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Interview - Bulgarian Television (bTV)

You just read:

Princess Theodora von Auersperg Opens Up in Exclusive Interview with bTV

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more