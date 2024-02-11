Submit Release
News Search

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,300 in the last 365 days.

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / RUTLAND

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B4000865

 

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steve Schutt 

 

STATION: Rutland                                  

 

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 

 

 

DATE/TIME: February 10, 2024 @ 1516 hours

 

STREET:  Whipple Hollow Road

 

TOWN: Florence, VT 

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: OMYA Parking lot 

 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A 

 

WEATHER: 50 degrees, cloudy

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Jeffrey Willis 

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT: Yes 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsburgh, MO 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Coronado  

VEHICLE MODEL: Freightliner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Structural damage to trailer.  

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

VEHICLE #2  

OPERATOR: David Fuller  

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? No 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT 

 

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE: Locomotive  

VEHICLE MODEL: Train / Train cars

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None

INJURIES: None  

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 10, 2024, at approximately 1516 hours, the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of OMYA, in the Town of Pittsford, VT. The crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and a train. 

 

Troopers arrived on scene and identified Operator #1 as 53-year-old, Jeffery Willis from Pittsbrgh, MO. Operator #1, Willis, was operating Vehicle #1, traveling westbound in the parking lot of OMYA. Vehicle #1 was crossing a railway crossing in the parking lot of OMYA Inc. Operator #2 was identified as 58-year-old, David Fuller from Brandon, VT. Operator #2 was operating vehicle #2, traveling north and a collision resulted with the trailer being towed by vehicle #1.

 

No injuries were reported. No hazardous materials were involved. Vehicle #1 trailer sustained minimal damage. Vehicle #2 sustained no damage. This crash is under investigation.

 

Trooper Steven Schutt

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

Dispatch: 802-773-9101

 

You just read:

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / RUTLAND

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more