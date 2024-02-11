MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / RUTLAND

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B4000865

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steve Schutt

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: February 10, 2024 @ 1516 hours

STREET: Whipple Hollow Road

TOWN: Florence, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: OMYA Parking lot

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: 50 degrees, cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jeffrey Willis

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsburgh, MO

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Coronado

VEHICLE MODEL: Freightliner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Structural damage to trailer.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: David Fuller

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE: Locomotive

VEHICLE MODEL: Train / Train cars

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 10, 2024, at approximately 1516 hours, the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of OMYA, in the Town of Pittsford, VT. The crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and a train.

Troopers arrived on scene and identified Operator #1 as 53-year-old, Jeffery Willis from Pittsbrgh, MO. Operator #1, Willis, was operating Vehicle #1, traveling westbound in the parking lot of OMYA. Vehicle #1 was crossing a railway crossing in the parking lot of OMYA Inc. Operator #2 was identified as 58-year-old, David Fuller from Brandon, VT. Operator #2 was operating vehicle #2, traveling north and a collision resulted with the trailer being towed by vehicle #1.

No injuries were reported. No hazardous materials were involved. Vehicle #1 trailer sustained minimal damage. Vehicle #2 sustained no damage. This crash is under investigation.

Trooper Steven Schutt

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

Dispatch: 802-773-9101