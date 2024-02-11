MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / RUTLAND
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B4000865
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steve Schutt
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: February 10, 2024 @ 1516 hours
STREET: Whipple Hollow Road
TOWN: Florence, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: OMYA Parking lot
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: 50 degrees, cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jeffrey Willis
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsburgh, MO
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Coronado
VEHICLE MODEL: Freightliner
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Structural damage to trailer.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: David Fuller
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE: Locomotive
VEHICLE MODEL: Train / Train cars
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 10, 2024, at approximately 1516 hours, the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of OMYA, in the Town of Pittsford, VT. The crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and a train.
Troopers arrived on scene and identified Operator #1 as 53-year-old, Jeffery Willis from Pittsbrgh, MO. Operator #1, Willis, was operating Vehicle #1, traveling westbound in the parking lot of OMYA. Vehicle #1 was crossing a railway crossing in the parking lot of OMYA Inc. Operator #2 was identified as 58-year-old, David Fuller from Brandon, VT. Operator #2 was operating vehicle #2, traveling north and a collision resulted with the trailer being towed by vehicle #1.
No injuries were reported. No hazardous materials were involved. Vehicle #1 trailer sustained minimal damage. Vehicle #2 sustained no damage. This crash is under investigation.
Trooper Steven Schutt
124 State Place
Rutland, VT 05701
Dispatch: 802-773-9101