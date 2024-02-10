Submit Release
Open call for experts to serve as members of advisory committee on the implementation of the SKN agricultural transformation and growth strategy 2022-2031

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts) The public is hereby advised of an open call for an opportunity to be a part of the Advisory Committee on the Implementation of the St. Kitts and Nevis Agricultural Transformation and Growth Strategy 2022-2031.

The Committee shall meet, and review comments, initiatives and proposals related to the development of the agricultural sector guided by the St Kitts and Nevis Agricultural Transformation and Growth Strategy 2022-2031.

The Agricultural Advisory Committee will also oversee the development of proposals to solicit funding from development partners to complement government and private sector investment in the St Kitts and Nevis Agricultural Transformation and Growth Strategy 2022-2031.

The formation of such a committee is in keeping with the guidelines of the strategy for its implementation.

Interested persons are asked to contact the Ministry of Agriculture via email at moa@gov.kn or call 869-467-1016.

