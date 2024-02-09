From Claudio Cajado, Member of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Head of the Brazil-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Dear Mr. President,

By greeting you cordially, I express my joy in seeing you once again at the leadership and the Presidential institution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Without a doubt, at this historic moment, in which the elections were held democratically, lawfully and sovereignly, as attested by international observers, including two of my colleagues from our Federal Senate, your continued presence at the forefront of the destinies of the people of Azerbaijan guarantees the continuity of progress, economic and social development and more investments in all the areas of competence of successful policies in education, health, industry, sports, among many others.

As President of the Brazil/Azerbaijan Group in Federal Congress of Brazil, I once again place myself at Your Excellency’s complete disposal in strengthening our political, cultural, economic relations and that of the parliament, of which I am part of, with a view to improving and deepening them even further.

Congratulations, President Aliyev!

Cordially,

Claudio Cajado

Member of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Head of the Brazil-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group