When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 09, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 10, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Company Name: The Save Mart Companies Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

MODESTO, Calif. – February 9, 2024 – The Save Mart Companies has recalled all lot and date codes of Chicken Street Taco Kits sold in Save Mart, Lucky, and Lucky California store service delis, as they include a cup of crema sauce containing cotija cheese produced and recalled by Rizo-Lopez Foods. These kits have been recalled due to concerns the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, sold these kits to The Save Mart Companies and the kits were assembled and packaged by in-store delis at Save Mart, Lucky, and Lucky California stores.

The affected Chicken Street Taco Kits were sold at Save Mart, Lucky, and Lucky California stores in California and Nevada.

The Chicken Street Taco Kits are packaged in a plastic container with an approximate net weight of 17 ounces. The product label includes a UPC beginning with "278230" followed by other digits. (A photo and representative label are provided at the end of this press release.)

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased this product should discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact The Save Mart Companies Customer Contact Center at (800) 692-5710, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., weekends and holidays 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or they can send an email to customersupport@savemart.com.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California- based grocer, operates 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (“SSI”), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California’s largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 13,000 Associates take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

# # #

FDA Outbreak Investigation