Fin+AI Conference Announces a Groundbreaking Event Focused on the Convergence of Fintech and AI

Le Méridien, Dania Beach, FL is the Fin+AI 2024 Conference Host Hotel The Fin+AI 2024 Conference Is Redefining Financial Intelligence Bruce Burke, Executive Producer, FIn+AI 2024 Conference and Exhibition

Fintech industry veteran Bruce Burke today announced the launch of a new conference focused on the innovations resulting from the convergence of Fintech and AI.

We are proud to announce Fin+AI 2024, it is the only conference focused exclusively on the innovation resulting from the convergence of these two tremendously powerful forces.” — Bruce Burke

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintech industry veteran Bruce Burke today announced the launch of a new conference focused on the innovations resulting from the convergence of financial technology and artificial intelligence. The groundbreaking, new Fin+AI 2024 Conference and Exhibition will take place this October in sunny South Florida.

“Our conference theme for 2024 is Redefining Financial Intelligence,” reported Mr. Burke while he announced the event. The conference proceedings will be held from Wednesday, October 2nd continuing through till Friday, October 4th, 2024, at the Le Méridien Hotel and Conference Center in Dania Beach, Florida. Fin+AI 2024 is poised to be the premier event for industry leading executives, researchers, practitioners, startups, investors, policymakers, and members of the media who are focused on the collision of Fintech and AI.

Fin+AI 2024 has issued a Call for Papers and is seeking submissions for event presentations. The conference invites those interested in participating to visit their website, download the call for papers guidelines and submit their unique topics that are aligned with the event’s theme, and individual conference tracks being organized for the show.

The conference will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, fireside chat interviews, workshop sessions, live broadcasts, and networking opportunities with the most influential thought leaders in these emerging new segments.

The Fin+AI 2024 Conference Agenda will cover a class of high-level topics, with five separate tracks:

• Enhanced Risk Management and Fraud Prevention: The Next Generation of Innovation

• Democratizing Financial Services With AI: Breaking Down Barriers

• Revolutionizing Financial Services Using AI-Driven Hyper Personalization

• Frictionless and Secure Transactions: The Next Era of Fintech

• Wealth Management’s Next Frontier: Automated and Intelligent Investing

Fin+AI 2024 is expected to attract attendees from across the globe, representing various sectors, such as finance, technology, academia, government, and the media. An exhibition hall will showcase the hottest new products and services in Fintech and AI marketplace. Hardware, software, and security solutions from both leading-edge companies, and early-stage startups will be demonstrated, and on-display for event attendees of the Fin+AI 2024 Conference.

"We are proud to announce Fin+AI 2024, it is the only conference focused exclusively on the innovation resulting from the convergence of these two tremendously powerful forces," said Bruce Burke. "We believe they are two of the most influential technologies in the world today, and that they will meld together to create unprecedented opportunities, and new challenges for the financial service industry. We invite everyone who is passionate about these two disciplines to join us and be part of this historic new industry event at the Fin+AI 2024 Conference and Exhibition."

Event registration for Fin+AI 2024 is now open, with early-bird registration discounts available until June 30, 2024.

For more information, please visit www.finaiconference.com, or email hello@finaiconference.com

About Fin+AI 2024 Conference and Exhibition:

Fin+AI 2024 was organized to promote the development and adoption of Fintech and AI solutions for the benefit of the financial services industry, and for the sake of humanity as a whole. Fin+AI 2024 organizes events, and helps develop publications, research, education, and advocacy activities to foster collaboration among all industry stakeholders.

Fin+AI 2024 is supported by a network of partners, supporters, and members from various business segments and regions. Register for Fin+AI by visiting www.finaiconference.com, and connect with us on social media.

Fin+AI 2024 Conference and Exhibition | October 2 -4, 2024 | Le Méridien, Dania Beach, Florida