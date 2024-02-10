PHILIPPINES, February 10 - Press Release

February 10, 2024 Gatchalian presses need to streamline textbook procurement As the year-one report of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) revealed the extent of issues in public school textbook procurement, Senator Win Gatchalian emphasized the need for the Department of Education (DepEd) to streamline its processes and ensure that all learners have books. In the report titled Miseducation: The Failed System of Philippine Education, the EDCOM II pointed out that since 2012, only 27 textbooks for Kindergarten to Grade 10 have been procured. The report also revealed that from 2018 to 2022, P12.6 billion has been allocated for textbooks and other instructional materials, 35.3% (P4.5 billion) of which was obligated and 7.5% (P952 million) was disbursed. The EDCOM further revealed that since the K to 12 curriculum was introduced, only textbooks for Grades 5 and 6 were successfully procured. Citing consultations with the National Book Development Board (NBDB) and private publishers, the EDCOM also pointed out that insufficient development time and a prolonged review process are among the bottlenecks of textbook procurement. While the NBDB said that the development of textbooks usually takes 18 months, the DepEd gives only six months for the textbook call, which pushes publishers to submit premade drafts with minor revisions to match DepEd requirements. This results in a prolonged revision and editing process. The DepEd also lacks dedicated staff for reviewing textbooks, while publishers said they receive conflicting comments from different reviewers. Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson of EDCOM II, previously urged the DepEd to consider the pre-selection of textbooks like private schools do, adding that the government should aspire to give books to all learners. The EDCOM's findings align with results of the 2019 Southeast Asian Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM), which showed that at least one out of five Grade 5 learners shared textbooks with another student or more. "Ang edukasyon ng ating mga kabataan ang napapabayaan kung patuloy ang mga suliranin sa pagkakaroon ng sapat at dekalidad na mga textbooks," said Gatchalian. The senator also plans to seek an oversight review on the Book Publishing Industry Development Act (Republic Act No. 8047) to assess whether the country's publishing industry is keeping up with rapid digitalization. Mas mabilis na pagbili ng textbooks isinusulong ni Gatchalian Matapos lumabas sa isang pag-aaral ang mga hamong kinakaharap sa pagbili ng textbooks para sa mga mag-aaral ng mga pampublikong paaralan, binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng mas mabilis na proseso ng pagbili ng mga aklat. Sa ulat ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) na pinamagatang Miseducation: the Failed System of Philippine Education, lumalabas na mula 2012, 27 na textbooks lamang ang nabili para sa Kindergarten hanggang Grade 10. Lumabas din na mula 2018 hanggang 2022, P12.6 bilyon ang inilaan para sa mga textbook at ibang mga instructional materials, 35.3% (P4.5 bilyon) ang tinatawag na obligated at 7.5% (P952 milyon) naman ang naitalang na-disburse. Lumabas din sa pag-aaral na mula noong ipatupad ang K to 12 curriculum, mga textbook lamang para sa Grade 5 at 6 ang nabili. Batay sa konsultasyon sa National Book Development Board (NBDB) at mga private publishers, kabilang sa mga kinakaharap na hamon sa pagbili ng mga aklat ang kakulangan sa panahon para makabuo ng mga textbook, pati na rin ang tumatagal na proseso ng pag-review. Bagama't madalas umaabot ng 18 buwan ang pagbuo ng mga textbooks ayon sa NBDB, anim na buwan lamang ang ibinibigay ng Department of Education (DepEd) para sa textbook call o paghingi ng mga textbook. Dahil dito, nagsusumite na lamang ang mga publisher ng mga nagawa nang mga drafts na may bahagyang pagpapabago upang tumugma sa mga requirements ng DepEd. Nagdudulot ito ng mas pinatagal na proseso ng rebisyon at editing. Lumalabas din na walang sapat na staff and DepEd para sa pagrepaso ng mga textbooks, habang magkakatunggali naman ang mga komentong natatanggap ng mga publisher mula sa iba't ibang reviewer. Una nang hinimok ni Gatchalian ang DepEd na mamili na lamang ng mga textbooks na gawa na tulad ng ginagawa ng mga pribadong paaralan. Aniya, dapat kasing pagsikapan ng pamahalaan na bigyan ng aklat ang bawat mag-aaral. Tumutugma naman ang pag-aaral ng EDCOM sa resulta ng 2019 Southeast Asian Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) kung saan lumalabas na isa sa limang mag-aaral sa Grade 5 ang nakikihati sa isa o higit pang mag-aaral. "Edukasyon ng ating mga kabataan ang napapabayaan kung patuloy nating haharapin ang mga suliranin sa pagkakaroon ng sapat at dekalidad na mga aklat," ani Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson ng EDCOM II. Balak din ng Senador na magkaroon ng oversight review sa Book Publishing Industry Development Act (Republic Act No. 8047) upang suriin kung nakakasabay ba sa digitalization ang publishing industry ng bansa.