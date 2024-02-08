Press Ledger: The Latest Hilton & Hyland News

Hot off the press, news stories are not the easiest to catch. From celebrity listings to new developments to market updates, staying up-to-date on the latest reporting can prove challenging. In case you missed it, here are some of the latest stories to hit the press that feature Hilton & Hyland agents and the properties they represent.

1835 Old Orchard Road. Photo Credit: Simon Berlyn.

By Spencer Elliott

Seinfeld producer Andrew Scheinman is not just developing television shows and movies these days but homes as well. The Emmy Award winner, who in 2017 sold a previous development in Bel-Air, has brought his latest luxury project in Los Angeles to the market for $17.75 million.

Tucked away behind gates off a private road in Brentwood’s coveted Lower Mandeville Canyon, the 2024 residence showcases the latest and greatest of modern architecture with a sleek design by award-winning firm Rockefeller Kempel A.I.A. Floating structures wrapped in sleek Western red cedar siding appear to levitate off the side of the hillside lot. Privacy is furthered by manicured greenery, including 150 newly planted trees.

Hilton & Hyland’s David Kramer holds the listing.

3904 Valley Meadow Road. Photo Credit: Simon Berlyn.

By Julia Moore

A sprawling home in California’s San Fernando Valley that boasts not one but three celebrities as previous owners has hit the market.

Zedd has listed his 6-bedroom, 12-bathroom home in Encino for just under $19 million.

It offers close to an acre of land with a line of oak trees keeping the spacious grounds out private. Among the impressive outdoor features is a swimming pool and hot tub and several outdoor seating areas for both dining and lounging tucked into a yard surrounded on three sides by the U-shaped home.

The 14,779 sq. ft. home, which is listed with David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, is described in its listing as a “prized blue-chip estate.”

17 23rd Avenue. Photo Credit: Anthony Barcelo.

By Abby Montanez

Known for their co-starring roles on HBO’s hit vampire drama True Blood, real-life couple Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are parting ways—with their home, that is. And if you want to sink your teeth into their stately abode in Southern California, it’ll cost you a cool $8 million.

The actors tapped architect David Hertz—who designed Hank Moody’s (David Duchovny) house on Showtime’s Californication—to re-imainge the property shortly after they bought it. The project ended up taking seven years.

David Kramer and Ruby Fay of Hilton Hyland/Forbes Global Properties hold the listing.

2251 Gloaming Way. Photo Credit: Luxury Level.

By Andrew Asch

Los Angeles residential agents ended 2023 on a mixed note — but luxury agents saw a boom in December.

However, in a month-to-month comparison, there was about a 14 percent decline. In November, there were 1,851 contracts signed for single-family homes, the report said.

The last few weeks of the year are traditionally a quiet time for residential real estate.

Activity expanded the most in the luxury segment in December. For homes priced $5 million and above, there was about a 41 percent increase in year-over-year transactions. There were 38 signed contracts for homes above the $5 million threshold in December compared to 27 signed contracts in the same month in 2022.

ULA remains a deep concern to the market, said Paul Salazar, an agent with Hilton & Hyland. Every negotiation on a home’s price considers how the ULA tax will impact it. However, 2023 finished on a high note for him. Salazar sold three houses in December, which was 50 percent up from his business last year.

“It was the biggest month of my year, which is usually not the case for December,” Salazar said.

He credited the surge to people sprinting to wrap up business by the end of the year. He also said that the market was spurred by the Federal Reserve’s promise to cut rates in 2024.

“(Buyers) were saying ‘Why don’t we buy now when it is slower, instead of waiting until next year when there will be more buyers and competition?’”