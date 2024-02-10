Submit Release
Engaging Foreign Investment

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang met with Japanese investor group AMEC International Co., Ltd. to discuss tourism revitalization issues, including airline-related initiatives and other ways to expand Japanese companies’ investments in the CNMI. AMEC President Mr. Takahashi Asada ultimately aims to establish an airline connecting Japan and Saipan and contribute to the development of Saipan’s economy. Mr. Asada was joined by AMEC General Manager Ms. Emi Okazaki and Interpreter Mr. Shigeki Tenorio.

