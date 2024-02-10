Milken Institute Announces Inaugural Global Investors’ Symposium

The Institute’s first large convening in the region meets the growing demand for investment-focused gatherings at the most senior level.

Thriving Together: Bridging Global Markets,” the Symposium’s program will delve into forces shaping Asia and the world and amplify the collaborative spirit between public and private sectors in tackling various topical and critical issues in the finance industry. Hong Kong--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Milken Institute’s inaugural Global Investors’ Symposium will take place on March 26 at The Regent Hong Kong. Under the theme “,” the Symposium’s program will delve into forces shaping Asia and the world and amplify the collaborative spirit between public and private sectors in tackling various topical and critical issues in the finance industry.

Featuring CEOs, CIOs, business and investment leaders, experts will contribute their insights through a full day of thought-provoking discussions and programming. In-person attendees can expect an immersive and interactive experience through our curated networking sessions and private roundtable discussions featuring some of the most interesting investors of this generation. To ensure an engaging experience for participants unable to join us in-person, all public panel discussions will be broadcast live on Milken Institute’s livestream page.

“For more than ten years, the Milken Institute has had a base in Singapore and regularly brings together leaders across the financial sector and investor community in Southeast Asia. As these have become important convenings to exchange ideas and tackle pertinent issues, the community asked us to bring this format to address the unique and emerging opportunities in China and North Asia,” said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Vice President of MI International. “As one of the most important financial markets in Asia and one of the most dynamic and beautiful cities in the region, Hong Kong is the perfect location for our inaugural Global Investors Symposium.”

To mark the occasion, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan will be providing an opening remark at the opening plenary of the inaugural Global Investors’ Symposium. In a recent blog article, Mr. Chan said the Symposium is one of the 80 mega events to be held in the first half of 2024. Such international conferences will strengthen exchanges and interaction among local, Mainland and international partners, and will fully reflect Hong Kong’s role as a ‘superconnector’.”

“The inaugural Global Investors’ Symposium will feature successful entrepreneurs and veteran investors from China and beyond who collectively are charting a path for new dividends in the marketplace,” said Robin Hu, Chair Asia, Milken Institute. “I look forward to an insightful and thought-provoking Symposium.”

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what's pressing now and what's coming next. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org

MI International extends the reach and impact of Milken Institute programs, events, and research by focusing on the role that health, finance, and philanthropy play in addressing social and economic issues around the world. We leverage the Institute's global network to tackle regional challenges and integrate regional perspectives into developing solutions to persistent global challenges.

