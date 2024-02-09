Three West Virginia Towns named as ON TRAC Communities

CHARLESTON, W.VA —West Virginia Main Street is pleased to announce three new communities have been selected as West Virginia ON TRAC Communities. Moundsville, Marshall County; Ravenswood, Jackson County; and Weston, Lewis County, have been designated as 2024 West Virginia ON TRAC Communities.

Communities selected for ON TRAC will receive resources for economic growth through evaluation, education and networking. Communities will receive training in downtown and neighborhood revitalization, an assessment of strengths and weaknesses, a technical design visit, action-planning services, access to an online library of databases and resources, telephone consultation, scholarship and grant information, and participation in the mentoring program from the certified Main Street Programs.

To earn the designation, communities must complete an application process and a workshop. To be eligible for ON TRAC, a community must be located within an incorporated area, served by a commercial downtown infrastructure and resources and have a sponsoring organization.

ON TRAC is the precursor to becoming a fully designated Main Street Community; participants must be an ON TRAC Community for at least two years before applying to become a Main Street Community. West Virginia Main Street is a West Virginia Department of Economic Development program. It focuses on the economic development of historic downtown and neighborhood commercial districts by providing technical services, design assistance, and continuous training of board and committee members and program managers using Main Street America’s Four-Point Approach®. West Virginia Main Street liaises between various state agencies and organizations with the designated communities.

Currently, there are 11 accredited Main Street Communities and 14 ON TRAC Communities in West Virginia. Find the full list of Main Street WV and ON TRAC Communities here.