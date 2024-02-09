Submit Release
Hawai‘i Department of Transportation to Conduct Runway Repairs at Kona International Airport

KONA – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will temporarily close Runway 17-35 at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) for 15 consecutive nights starting from Tuesday, Feb. 13 until Tuesday, Feb. 27, between the hours of 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. There are no alternate runways at KOA, and therefore the airport will remain closed for flight operations during the nighttime runway closure period. In the event an emergency medical evacuation is needed, helicopter service out of KOA will be available. HDOT has coordinated with the airlines and other partners to minimize impacts to flights. There are no commercial flights scheduled during the closure period.

The runway closure is needed to conduct asphalt repairs to selected areas along the runway, specifically where aircraft perform turnaround motions. The HDOT is taking this proactive measure in advance of a planned runway rehabilitation project that is expected to start in August. Please note all work is weather permitting.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for information specific to their flights. HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while the needed work to ensure the safe operation of KOA is conducted.

