Manchin Announces $9.3 Million For Five Projects To Upgrade Water And Wastewater Infrastructure In West Virginia
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,253,000 from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for five rural development projects in Monroe, Ohio, Hardy, Wood and Mason Counties. The funding is made possible in part through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support upgrading and improving water and wastewater infrastructure.
“Investing in our communities means long-term economic development that creates and supports good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased USDA is awarding more than $9.3 million to support these five vital projects, which will upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure in Monroe, Ohio, Hardy, Wood and Mason Counties. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with USDA to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have what they need to thrive.”
Individual awards listed below:
$4,800,000 – Red Sulphur Public Service District
- The funding will support extending a waterline to more than 80 new customers on Adair, Little Rich Creek, and Pinhook Roads.
$1,600,000 – Town of Triadelphia
- The funding will support updating the town’s sewer collection system to stop excessive inflow and infiltration.
$1,100,000 – Town of Wardensville
- This funding will support upgrading the town’s wastewater treatment plant and lift stations.
$940,000 – Claywood Park Public Service District
- This funding will support upgrades to the waterlines in the Dutch Ridge Road and Meadville Road areas of Wood County.
$814,000 – Mason County Public Service District
- This funding will support upgrading the county’s sewer system.
