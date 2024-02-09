Manchin Announces $9.3 Million For Five Projects To Upgrade Water And Wastewater Infrastructure In West Virginia

February 09, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,253,000 from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for five rural development projects in Monroe, Ohio, Hardy, Wood and Mason Counties. The funding is made possible in part through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support upgrading and improving water and wastewater infrastructure.

“Investing in our communities means long-term economic development that creates and supports good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased USDA is awarding more than $9.3 million to support these five vital projects, which will upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure in Monroe, Ohio, Hardy, Wood and Mason Counties. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with USDA to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have what they need to thrive.”

Individual awards listed below: