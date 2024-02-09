Drivers are advised of a lane closure on the Stanley Park Causeway on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

The closure is for a planned tree removal in Stanley Park led by the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation.

The single lane closure will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Southbound pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured through Stanley Park and to east side of the causeway/bridge.

More information can be found on the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation website: https://vancouver.ca/parks-recreation-culture/stanley-park-forest-management.aspx?utm_campaign=stanley-park-trees&utm_medium=Vanity&utm_source=stanley-park-trees_Vanity

While efforts are being made to keep impacts to a minimum, people should plan for delays and transit changes to and from the North Shore, and to consider using the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing as an alternative during the times noted above.

Obey signs, watch for traffic-control personnel and, for updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/