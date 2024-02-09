One Day TFWC February Meeting Set for Nashville

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a one-day meeting on Friday, Feb. 16. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Ray Bell Building.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division will present an amendment to increase the size of the No Wake Zone at Sunset Marina to improve safety at the marina and fueling docks. The agency also seeks to establish a temporary No Wake Zone in a 1,500-feet arc around Ft. Loudon Marina to allow workers to safety remove debris and fix collapsed sections of the marina.

The Fisheries Division will present minor changes to the Commercial Fishing Proclamation to correct language related to the harvest of female paddlefish. Smallmouth bass sportfish regulations for Norris and Cherokee reservoir will also be combined to simplify regulations.

The Communications and Marketing Division will also present highlights from the 2022-23 annual report and plans for the TWRA’s 75th anniversary celebrations including special events, merchandise, and giveaways.

Several awards will be presented during the February meeting including two resolutions honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to the State of Tennessee, wildlife, and natural resources. In addition, the 2024 Legacy Award winner will be announced. A committee was appointed at the January meeting in Dyersburg. The Legacy Award was founded in 2021 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to hunting, fishing, and other outdoor lifestyles of Tennessee.

The TFWC will elect its officers at the conclusion of the Friday meeting. Current Chairman Tommy Woods named a nominating committee at the December meeting. Chairman Woods will continue to serve on the Commission.

