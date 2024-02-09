Weekly Traffic Update: February 9, 2024

6th St. to drop eastbound lane at Queens Rd. intersection

Beginning Monday, January 12, City contractors will close one eastbound lane on 6th St. at the Queens Rd. intersection, with the other eastbound lane remaining open for traffic. This closure is a part of the 6th St. and Queens Rd. Improvement project.

The City anticipates this closure to end April 2024.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org