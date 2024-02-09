Submit Release
News Search

There were 573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,792 in the last 365 days.

CDT Joins Others in Letter Opposing the Pro Codes Act

On February 7, the Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) joined 19 other civil society organizations in a letter to Congress opposing the Pro Codes Act. The bill limits access to publicly beneficial standards by allowing for their copyright. We believe that legal standards should remain in the public domain and that providing access to law is a form of fair use.

Opposition to the Pro Codes Act will help ensure that copyright law is not exploited to create a monopoly in which private standards development organizations (SDOs) control access to the codes and regulations that govern public health and safety.

We urge Congress to engage with our organizations and the public to meet its ostensible goal of making mandatory regulations available online for free so people can know, share, and comment on them. Pro Codes will only serve to unnecessarily ration public access to U.S. law.

Read the full letter.

You just read:

CDT Joins Others in Letter Opposing the Pro Codes Act

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more