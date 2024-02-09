Apical dehydration impairs the cystic fibrosis airway epithelium barrier via a {beta}1-integrin/YAP1 pathway

Regarding the roles of β1-integrin and YAP1 signaling in cell differentiation ( van Soldt & Cardoso, 2020 ), we hypothesize here that the Hippo/YAP1 pathway may contribute to the links between the apical β1-integrin expression and the loss of junctional network integrity in response to ASL dehydration. To this end, we investigated in a CFTR knockdown (CFTR-KD) HAEC model ( Bellec et al, 2015 ) the effects of rehydration on β1-integrin localization, YAP1 expression, and its causal relationship with key proteins of tight and adherens junctions.

Under certain conditions, such as tissue remodeling, wound repair, or pathological states, integrins can redistribute to the apical membrane ( Peterson & Koval, 2021 ). This phenotype is typically observed in cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic disease caused by dysfunction of the CFTR anion channel. CFTR is expressed at the apical membrane of human airway epithelial cells (HAECs), and its activity is essential to keep the airway surface liquid (ASL) hydrated ( Saint-Criq & Gray, 2017 ). In CF, ASL dehydration is associated with the loss of barrier function and junctional integrity of the airway epithelium, promoting chronic lung infection and inflammation, and eventually leading to respiratory failure ( Shteinberg et al, 2021 ). Relocation of β1-integrin in the apical membrane of polarized epithelial cells can have significant implications for cell behavior and tissue organization. Interestingly, the apical expression of β1-integrin in CF HAECs was shown to act as a receptor for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, the main morbidity-causing pathogen in this disease ( Grassme et al, 2017 ; Badaoui et al, 2020 ). Whether apical β1-integrin–mediated intracellular signaling or trafficking may also contribute to the dysfunctional CF airway epithelium barrier is not known.

Integrins mediate bidirectional signals between the ECM and epithelial cells ( Manninen, 2015 ). These receptors are predominantly located in the basal membrane, whereas junctional complexes delimit apical from basolateral membranes. Junctional complexes include the tight junctions and the adherens junctions. Both tight (claudin-mediated) and adherens (cadherin/catenin-mediated) junctions form bonds between membranes of contacting cells, thereby regulating the transepithelial passage of ions and water-soluble molecules ( Zihni et al, 2016 ; Adil et al, 2021 ). Thus, the mechanical forces, transduced by integrins and junctional complexes that are exerted on epithelial cells, are critical in guiding the establishment of apicobasal polarity ( Manninen, 2015 ).

Results

Rehydration of the CFTR-KD Calu-3 cell surface restored apicobasal polarity of the CF airway epithelium The generation and characterization of the Calu-3 HAEC line knocked down for CFTR (CFTR-KD) and its control counterpart (CFTR-CTL) have been previously reported (Bellec et al, 2015; Badaoui et al, 2020, 2023; Simonin et al, 2022). CFTR-CTL Calu-3 cells are known to efficiently produce apical secretions (CTL-ASL) when grown on Transwell filters at an air–liquid interface (ALI); in contrast, CFTR-KD cells produced very low volumes of ASL (Simonin et al, 2022). Under basal conditions, total (Fig 1A) and active (Fig 1B) β1-integrins were detected at the apical membrane of 3-wk-old CFTR-KD ALI cultures as compared to CFTR-CTL cells. Active from total β1-integrin can be distinguished using the 9EG7 antibody, which binds to an epitope accessible only after activation of this integrin (Lenter et al, 1993). To determine a potential relationship between the presence of an ASL and the localization of β1-integrin at the apical membrane, we compared CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD ALI cultures with CFTR-KD cells after rehydration of their apical surface. To this end, CTL-ASL from 3-wk-old CFTR-CTL cultures was collected and transferred onto the apical side of CFTR-KD cells for 48 h (CFTR-KD + CTL-ASL 48 h). In parallel experiments, a similar volume of physiological saline was added to the surface of CFTR-KD cells (CFTR-KD + Saline 48 h). Rehydration of CFTR-KD cell cultures with either CTL-ASL or saline was associated with the loss of total (Fig 1A) and active (Fig 1B) β1-integrin detection at the apical surface. Quantitation of these experiments is shown in Fig 1C and D for total and active β1-integrin, respectively. Figure 1. Rehydration eliminates apical β1-integrin localization at the CFTR-KD cell surface. (A, B) Localization of total (A) and active (B) β1-integrins was evaluated by immunofluorescence in polarized CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD ALI cultures, as markers of apicobasal polarity. Representative apical images from z-stack confocal acquisitions are shown in CFTR-CTL and in CFTR-KD cultures before (not treated, NT) and after 48-h rehydration with CTL-ASL or saline. DAPI: blue; β1-integrin: red. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C, D) Quantitation of the immunofluorescent signal normalized to the number of cells (DAPI) is shown for (C) total β1-integrin (CFTR-KD NT, P = 0.0003; CFTR-KD + CTL-ASL 48 h, P = 0.0011; CFTR-KD + Saline 48 h, P = 0.0006) and (D) active β1-integrin (CFTR-KD NT, P = 0.0082; CFTR-KD + CTL-ASL 48 h, P = 0.0153; CFTR-KD + Saline 48 h, P < 0.0001) (N = 3). Source data are available for this figure. To evaluate the kinetics of β1-integrin’s apical signal extinction, we monitored its expression during rehydration with saline by co-immunofluorescence and Western blot as a function of time. As shown in Fig 2A, the immunofluorescent signal for total and active β1-integrins rapidly vanished, being barely detectable within 1 h of rehydration of CFTR-KD cultures. 3D projections of the airway epithelium are shown in Fig S1. However, the total expression of β1-integrin determined by Western blot remained unchanged during this lap of time (Fig 2B and C). These results suggest that rehydration of the CFTR-KD cell surface restored apicobasal polarity of the CF airway epithelium without affecting total β1-integrin expression. Figure 2. Kinetics of apical β1-integrin elimination from the CFTR-KD cell surface during rehydration. (A) Representative apical images from confocal acquisitions of co-immunostaining of both total and active β1-integrins at different time points of saline rehydration (+ Saline 2 min 30 s, 5, 15, 30 min, and 1 h) are shown in polarized CFTR-KD ALI cultures. DAPI: blue; active β1-integrin: yellow; total β1-integrin: red (N = 3). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B, C) Representative Western blot and corresponding quantification (C) of total β1-integrin expression at different time points of saline rehydration in CFTR-KD cultures (light gray) and in rehydrated CFTR-KD cells (dark gray). β-Actin was used as a loading control. (C) The dotted line in (C) depicts the β1-integrin/β-actin ratio in the CFTR-KD condition (N = 3). Source data are available for this figure. Figure S1. Disappearance of apical β1-integrin from the CFTR-KD cell surface during rehydration. 3D reconstruction of z-stack images from confocal acquisitions of co-immunostaining of both total and active β1-integrins at different time points of saline rehydration (+ Saline 2 min 30 s, 5, 15, 30 min, and 1 h) is shown in polarized CFTR-KD ALI cultures. DAPI: blue; active β1-integrin: yellow; total β1-integrin: red (N = 3).

Rehydration of the CFTR-KD Calu-3 cell surface increased endocytosis by modulating plasma membrane tension Because the previous results are consistent with a rapid internalization of the β1-integrin apical membrane pool, we next investigated whether rehydration could affect the endocytic process. Dextran is a commonly used probe to monitor fluid-phase endocytosis (Ramoino et al, 2001). Thus, dextran uptake was evaluated in CFTR-KD cultures and CFTR-KD cells after 1-h rehydration with saline. As shown in Fig 3A, intracellular accumulation of dextran was observed after 1-h rehydration of CFTR-KD cultures, whereas this rehydration did not change cell volume (Fig 3B). To quantify dye internalization, images of dextran, phalloidin, and DAPI fluorescent signals were acquired by Z-stack confocal microscopy of ALI cultures and were reconstructed using Imaris software, as shown in Fig S2A. Each dextran-positive structure was quantified and normalized per cell number (Fig 3C), per cell volume (Fig 3D), or to the apical surface (Fig 3E). Regardless of the quantification type, rehydration increased all measurements in CFTR-KD cultures in agreement with a strong endocytosis activation. The distance of a dextran signal from the phalloidin-stained subcortical actin, which follows the membrane, was also measured. The distribution of the values corresponding to the shortest distance between the two signals is shown in Fig S2B for all acquired images obtained in four separate experiments. As shown in Fig S2C, rehydrated CFTR-KD cultures exhibited a higher (P = 2.577 × 10−37) fraction of median distance to the membrane (0.52 μm) as compared to control CFTR-KD cells (0.38 μm). These results indicate that endocytosis is strongly diminished in dehydrated CFTR-KD cells and stimulated with the apical addition of the saline medium, providing an explanation for the maintenance of apical β1-integrin expression. Figure 3. Rehydration restores fluid-phase endocytosis in CFTR-KD cells. (A) Representative images from z-stack confocal acquisitions of dextran–TRITC fluorescence in CFTR-KD cultures and rehydrated polarized CFTR-KD ALI cultures with saline for 1 h (+ Saline 1 h). DAPI: blue; dextran: orange; phalloidin: red. (B) Average cell volume (μm3) determined from the phalloidin staining was calculated after Imaris reconstruction of confocal images in CFTR-KD (light gray) and CFTR-KD + Saline 1 h (dark gray) conditions (N = 4, n = 2–4). t test, no significance. (C, D, E) Median of dextran values before (light gray) and after (dark gray) rehydration of CFTR-KD cultures was determined with Imaris and expressed to the cell number (C), to the average cell volume (D), or to the apical surface (E) (N = 4, n = 3–4). (C, D, E) Wilcoxon’s rank-sum tests were performed for graphs (C, D, E), P = 1.734 × 10−3, P = 3.896 × 10−4, and P = 7.716 × 10−4, respectively. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S2. Determination of dextran spot distance to the membrane after image reconstruction of CFTR-KD cells with Imaris. (A) Representative image of an Imaris reconstruction of z-stack confocal acquisitions of dextran–TRITC and phalloidin fluorescence in polarized CFTR-KD ALI cultures. Dextran: gray; phalloidin: red. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Dextran distance values to the membrane (μm) in CFTR-KD (light gray) and CFTR-KD + Saline 1 h (dark gray) conditions in four separate experiments. (C) Distribution of the median dextran values to the distance to the membrane (μm) in CFTR-KD (light gray) and CFTR-KD + Saline 1 h (dark gray) conditions. The distribution was generated using the survival fraction function in MATLAB, followed by a kernel smoothing function (N = 4, n = 3–4). Two-sample Kolmogorov–Smirnov test, P = 2.577 × 10−37. Source data are available for this figure. Altered β1-integrin endocytosis can be due to an increased plasma membrane tension, which is adjusted in response to environmental cues (Lolo et al, 2022). We thus examined whether rehydration of CFTR-KD cultures could modulate their membrane mechanical properties. To address this question, we used the FliptR probe, a fluorescent reporter of membrane tension (Colom et al, 2018), to both CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD ALI cultures. Using fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy (FLIM), we found increased FliptR lifetime in CFTR-KD cultures as compared to CFTR-CTL cells (Fig 4A), which can reflect a different lipid composition or a higher membrane tension. In addition, we observed increased lifetime of FliptR after CTL-ASL removal from CFTR-CTL cells (Fig 4B), whereas apical rehydration of CFTR-KD cultures with saline decreased FliptR lifetime within minutes (Fig 4C). The fast kinetics of FliptR lifetime changes with ASL manipulation indicate that membrane tension rather than lipid composition is modulated by the presence of an apical liquid volume. These results suggest that plasma membrane tension is adjusted to the mechanical stress exerted by the ASL, which in turn controls endocytosis. Figure 4. ASL manipulation modulates membrane tension in CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD cells. Changes in the fluorescence lifetime of the FliptR probe were monitored by FLIM in polarized CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD ALI cultures to report membrane tension. (A) Steady-state FliptR signal values in CFTR-CTL (black) and CFTR-KD (light gray) cultures. (B) FliptR signal values in CFTR-CTL cells before (black) and after (white) ASL removal (−CTL-ASL). (C) FliptR signal values in CFTR-KD cells before (light gray) and after (dark gray) the apical addition of 100 μl saline (+ Saline) (N = 3, n > 10). P = 0.0179 (A), P < 0.0001 (B), P < 0.0001 (C). Source data are available for this figure.

Rehydration of the CFTR-KD Calu-3 cell surface restored YAP1/TAZ protein expression The contribution of YAP1/TAZ to mechanotransduction is well described (Dupont et al, 2011; Dasgupta & McCollum, 2019). To investigate a potential link between the presence of an ASL and YAP1 expression, we compared YAP1 expression in CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD ALI cultures with CFTR-KD cells after rehydration of their apical surface. As shown in Fig 5A, YAP1 expression, as evaluated by immunofluorescence, was strongly decreased in CFTR-KD cells as compared to CFTR-CTL cells. This observation was quantitatively confirmed by Western blot (Fig 5B and C). Next, CTL-ASL from 3-wk-old CFTR-CTL cell cultures was removed and transferred onto the apical side of CFTR-KD cultures for 48 h (CFTR-KD + CTL-ASL). In parallel experiments, a similar volume of physiological saline was added to the surface of CFTR-KD cells (CFTR-KD + Saline). Importantly, we observed the re-expression of YAP1 in the cytoplasm, but not in the nucleus, of CFTR-KD cells rehydrated by both means (Fig 5A). The re-expression of YAP1 by ASL or saline rehydration was confirmed by Western blot (Fig 5D and E). Figure 5. Rehydration restores YAP1 protein expression in CFTR-KD cells. (A) Representative images from z-stack confocal acquisitions of immunofluorescence for YAP1 in polarized CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD ALI cultures, and in CFTR-KD cells rehydrated for 48 h with CTL-ASL (+CTL-ASL 48 h) or saline (+ Saline 48 h). DAPI: blue; YAP1: red (N = 3). (B, C) Representative Western blot and corresponding quantification (C) of YAP1 expression in CFTR-CTL (black) and CFTR-KD (light gray) cultures. GAPDH was used as a loading control. (C) Dotted line in (C) depicts the YAP1/GAPDH ratio in the CFTR-CTL condition (N = 17). P = 4.159 × 10−8. (D, E) Representative Western blot and corresponding quantification (E) of YAP1 expression in CFTR-KD cultures (light gray) and in rehydrated CFTR-KD cells (dark gray) for 48 h with CTL-ASL (+CTL-ASL 48 h, P = 4.737 × 10−4) or saline (+ Saline 48 h, P = 1.413 × 10−2). β-Actin was used as a loading control. The dotted line in (E) depicts the YAP1/β-actin ratio in the CFTR-KD condition (N = 9). Source data are available for this figure. To determine whether the decreased YAP1 expression in CFTR-KD cells is a direct consequence of CFTR knockdown or indirectly results from abnormal polarization of CFTR-KD cells, we compared non-confluent submerged monolayers grown on plastic with ALI cultures on Transwell filters at different time points. YAP1 is mostly localized in nuclei of both CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD cells when grown as monolayers (Fig S3A). No difference in terms of mRNA (Fig S3B) and protein (Fig S3C and D) expression was observed in both cell lines. We also examined the fraction of YAP1 phosphorylated on S397 (pYAP397), which represents the proteins targeted for proteasomal degradation (Fig S3E and F). Again, no difference in pYAP397 expression was observed between CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD monolayers. When both cell lines were grown at ALI, we observed an increased expression of YAP1 over time, which reached a stable level in CFTR-CTL cells after 14 d (D14) of culture (Fig S4A and B). Although CFTR-KD cells exhibited a tendency to a higher expression level during the first days of ALI, a marked decrease in YAP1 expression was observed from D11 (Fig S4A and B), which, interestingly, was not caused by a change in YAP1 mRNA amount (Fig S4C). In addition, mRNA expression decay, as determined by actinomycin D chase experiments, showed that YAP1 mRNA stability of the CFTR-KD cells was not different from that of CFTR-CTL cells (Fig S4D). Figure S3. YAP1 protein and mRNA expression in CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD cell monolayers. (A) Localization of YAP1 protein evaluated by immunofluorescence in non-confluent monolayers of CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD cells grown on plastic. DAPI: blue; YAP1: red (N = 4). Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) qRT-PCR depicting YAP1 mRNA expression in CFTR-CTL (black) and CFTR-KD (light gray) monolayers. 18S was used as an internal control (N = 5, n = 3). (C, D) Representative Western blot and corresponding quantification (D) of YAP1 in CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD monolayers. GAPDH was used as a loading control. The dotted line in (D) depicts the YAP1/GAPDH ratio in the CFTR-CTL condition (N = 8). (E, F) Representative Western blot and corresponding quantification (F) of pYAP397 and YAP1 in CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD monolayers. GAPDH was used as a loading control. The dotted line in (F) depicts the pYAP397/YAP1 ratio in the CFTR-CTL condition (N = 3). Source data are available for this figure. Figure S4. YAP1 protein and mRNA expression in CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD cells during ALI. (A, B) Representative Western blot and corresponding quantification (B) of YAP1 during ALI polarization of CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD cultures at different time points, from day 0 (D0) to D14 (P = 0.08). β-Actin was used as a loading control (N = 3). (C) qRT-PCR depicting YAP1 mRNA expression in CFTR-CTL (black) and CFTR-KD (light gray) cultures at different time points, from day 0 (D0) to D14. GAPDH was used as an internal control (N = 3, n = 3). (D) YAP1 mRNA decay was analyzed by qRT-PCR in polarized CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD ALI cultures after inhibition of the de novo transcription by actinomycin D for 4–8 h. 18S was used as an internal control. The dotted line corresponds to 50% of YAP1 mRNA degradation (N = 3, n = 3). (E) qRT-PCR depicting YAP1 mRNA expression in polarized CFTR-KD ALI cultures before (light gray) and after (dark gray) rehydration for 48 h with CTL-ASL (+CTL-ASL 48 h) or saline (+ saline 48 h). 18S was used as an internal control (N = 6, n = 3). Source data are available for this figure. Next, we monitored YAP1 protein degradation in both CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD cells at D16 of ALI culture using the cycloheximide (CHX) chase assay. Quantification of YAP1 expression after 24 h of treatment showed a stronger decrease in CFTR-KD cells as compared to control conditions (Fig 6A and B). We also examined the effects of rehydration with CTL-ASL or saline for 48 h on YAP1 mRNA (Fig S4E) and pYAP397 expression (Fig 6C and D). As shown in Fig 6D, the amount of YAP1 increased and the pYAP397/YAP1 ratio decreased after rehydration of the CFTR-KD apical surface, whereas YAP1 mRNA expression was not changed by this manipulation. Thus, apical rehydration slowed down YAP1 degradation in CFTR-KD cells. Figure 6. Rehydration slows down YAP1 protein degradation in CFTR-KD cells. (A, B) Representative Western blot and corresponding quantification (B) of YAP1 expression in polarized CFTR-CTL (dark gray) and CFTR-KD (light gray) ALI cultures after treatment with cycloheximide for 1, 2, 4, 6, and 24 h. (B) GAPDH was used as a loading control, and data in (B) are expressed as YAP1/GAPDH ratio (N = 3). Two-way ANOVA test, P = 0.0005. (C, D) Representative Western blot and corresponding quantification (D) of pYAP397 and YAP1 expression in CFTR-KD cultures (light gray) and in rehydrated CFTR-KD cells (dark gray) for 48 h with CTL-ASL (+CTL-ASL 48 h, P = 0.01) or saline (+ Saline 48 h, P = 0.001). β-Actin was used as a loading control. The dotted line in (D) depicts the pYAP397/YAP1 ratio in the CFTR-KD condition (N = 5–6). Source data are available for this figure. The mRNA expression and protein expression of TAZ, the transcriptional co-activator of the Hippo pathway, were also evaluated in monolayers (Fig S5A–D) and ALI cultures (Figs S5E–G and S6A–E) of CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD cells. TAZ exhibits a similar pattern of expression as YAP1 with no differences in mRNA and protein expression in submerged monolayers. In ALI cultures, TAZ expression was decreased in CFTR-KD cells but restored in the cytoplasm by surface rehydration with CTL-ASL or saline for 48 h (Fig S6A–E). These data suggest that the loss of YAP1 and TAZ expression in late polarized CFTR-KD cells results from decreased stability of the proteins and not from reduced synthesis. Figure S5. TAZ protein and mRNA expression in CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD cell monolayers. (A) Localization of TAZ protein evaluated by immunofluorescence in non-confluent monolayers of CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD cells grown on plastic. DAPI: blue; TAZ: red (N = 3). Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) qRT-PCR depicting TAZ mRNA expression in CFTR-CTL (black) and CFTR-KD (light gray) monolayers. 18S was used as an internal control (N = 5, n = 3). (C, D) Representative Western blot and corresponding quantification (D) of total TAZ in CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD monolayers. GAPDH was used as a loading control. The dotted line in (D) depicts the TAZ/GAPDH ratio in the CFTR-CTL condition (N = 7). (E) TAZ mRNA decay was analyzed by qRT-PCR in polarized CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD ALI cultures after inhibition of the de novo transcription by actinomycin D for 4–8 h. 18S was used as an internal control. The dotted line corresponds to 50% of TAZ mRNA degradation (N = 3, n = 3). (F) qRT-PCR depicting TAZ mRNA expression in polarized CFTR-CTL (black) and CFTR-KD (light gray) ALI cultures. 18S was used as an internal control (N = 7, n = 3). (G) qRT-PCR depicting TAZ mRNA expression in polarized CFTR-KD ALI cultures before (light gray) and after (dark gray) rehydration for 48 h with CTL-ASL (+CTL-ASL 48 h) or saline (+ saline 48 h). 18S was used as an internal control (N = 5–6, n = 3). Source data are available for this figure. Figure S6. Rehydration restores TAZ protein expression in CFTR-KD cells. (A) Representative images from z-stack confocal acquisitions of immunofluorescence for TAZ in polarized CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD ALI cultures, and in CFTR-KD cells rehydrated for 48 h with CTL-ASL (+CTL-ASL 48 h) or saline (+ Saline 48 h). DAPI: blue; TAZ: red (N = 3). (B, C) Representative Western blot and corresponding quantification (C) of TAZ expression in CFTR-CTL (black) and CFTR-KD (light gray) cultures. GAPDH was used as a loading control. The dotted line in (C) depicts the TAZ/GAPDH ratio in the CFTR-CTL condition (N = 9). P = 2.80 × 10−5. (D, E) Representative Western blot and corresponding quantification (E) of TAZ expression in CFTR-KD cultures (light gray) and in rehydrated CFTR-KD cells (dark gray) for 48 h with CTL-ASL (+CTL-ASL 48 h, P = 0.026) or saline (+ Saline 48 h, P = 0.043). β-Actin was used as a loading control. The dotted line in (E) depicts the TAZ/β-actin ratio in the CFTR-KD condition (N = 4–5). Source data are available for this figure.

YAP1 modulates the integrity of airway epithelial junctional complexes We have previously reported that CFTR knockdown was associated with the altered formation of junctional complexes and that apical surface rehydration of CFTR-KD cells restored the expression of tight and adherens junction proteins (Simonin et al, 2022). To examine the contribution of YAP1 to the junctional proteins’ network of polarized CFTR-CTL and CFTR-KD cells, we conditionally knocked down YAP1 by lentiviral transduction of a YAP1 shRNA whose expression is controlled by the IPTG-Lacl repressor system. As expected, the addition of IPTG for 3–5 d to CFTR-CTL cells polarized at ALI was sufficient to reduce the expression of YAP1 (Fig 7A and E). YAP1 silencing was associated with the decreased expression of E-cadherin (Fig 7B and E), and claudin-3 and claudin-2 (Fig 7C and E) but not of β-catenin and α1-catenin (Fig 7D and E). Figure 7. YAP1 knockdown and junctional protein expression in transduced CFTR-CTL cells and CFTR-KD cells. (A, B, C, D, E) Representative Western blots and corresponding quantification (E) of YAP1 (A), E-cadherin (B), claudin-3 and claudin-2 (C), and β-catenin and α1-catenin (D) expression in polarized CFTR-CTL (black) ALI cultures treated or not with IPTG. β-Actin was used as a loading control. Note that YAP1, E-cadherin, and β-actin were immunoblotted from the same membrane, but β-actin blots were duplicated for clarity. The dotted line in (E) depicts the protein/β-actin ratio in the CFTR-CTL, no IPTG condition (N = 8). P = 2.50 × 10−5 (YAP1), P = 1.04 × 10−3 (claudin-3), P = 4.13 × 10−4 (claudin-2), P = 3.43 × 10−3 (E-cadherin). (F) Quantification of YAP1, claudin-3, claudin-2, E-cadherin, β1-catenin, and α1-catenin in transduced CFTR-KD cells after rehydration with saline and in the presence of IPTG. The dotted line depicts the protein/β-actin ratio in the rehydrated CFTR-KD cells, no IPTG condition (N = 4–5). P = 3.1 × 10−5 (YAP1), P = 0.009 (claudin-3), P = 0.010 (claudin-2), P = 0.008 (E-cadherin). (G) Quantification of YAP1, claudin-3, claudin-2, E-cadherin, β1-catenin, and α1-catenin in transduced CFTR-KD cells after rehydration with saline and in the absence of IPTG. The dotted line depicts the protein/β-actin ratio in the dehydrated CFTR-KD, no IPTG condition (N = 5). P = 0.008 (YAP1), P = 0.040 (claudin-3), P = 0.016 (claudin-2), P = 0.018 (E-cadherin), P = 0.022 (β-catenin), P = 0.0001 (α1-catenin). Representative Western blots are shown in Fig S6. YAP1 knockdown prevents its re-expression and those of claudin-3, claudin-2, and E-cadherin, which are normally observed with rehydration. Source data are available for this figure. In mirror experiments, we evaluated the effects of apical surface rehydration on junctional proteins of transduced CFTR-KD cells while preventing YAP1 re-expression by the addition of IPTG for 3–5 d. Fig S7 shows representative Western blots for YAP1 (Fig S7A) and junctional proteins (Fig S7B) of CFTR-KD cells treated without or with IPTG for 3–5 d in the absence or presence of rehydrating saline at the apical surface. Consistently with the data obtained after silencing YAP1 in CFTR-CTL cells, the expression of E-cadherin, claudin-3, and claudin-2 remained low when YAP1 re-expression was prevented during rehydration of the apical surface of CFTR-KD cells (Figs 7F and S7B). Again, the expression of β-catenin and α1-catenin was not affected by YAP1 silencing (Figs 7F and S7B). As a control, Fig 7G illustrates the re-expression of YAP1 and junctional proteins in rehydrated transduced CFTR-KD cells without the addition of IPTG, reproducing results obtained in original CFTR-KD cells. Of note, IPTG-dependent inhibition of YAP1 expression in transduced CFTR-KD cells did not affect total β1-integrin expression after rehydration, as evaluated by Western blot (Fig S8A and B), and did not re-establish an apical localization of β1-integrin, as shown by immunofluorescence (Fig S8C). These results indicate that YAP1 expression is required to maintain the integrity of the airway epithelium. Figure S7. YAP1 knockdown and junctional protein expression in transduced CFTR-KD cells. (A, B) Representative Western blots of YAP1 (A) and of the junctional proteins E-cadherin, claudin-3, claudin-2, β-catenin, and α1-catenin (B) in polarized CFTR-KD ALI cultures treated or not with IPTG and in response to rehydration with saline (+ Saline). β-Actin was used as a loading control. Note that YAP1, E-cadherin, and β-actin were immunoblotted from the same membrane, but β-actin blots were duplicated for clarity. Quantifications are shown in Fig 7F and G. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S8. Elimination of apical β1-integrin localization by rehydration of CFTR-KD cells is YAP1-independent. (A) Representative Western blot of total β1-integrin in transduced CFTR-KD ALI cultures treated or not with IPTG and in response to rehydration with saline (+ Saline). β-Actin was used as a loading control. (B) Quantification of β1-integrin/β-actin ratios in rehydrated CFTR-KD cells with or without treatment for 3–5 d with IPTG. The dotted line depicts the β1-integrin/β-actin ratio in the rehydrated CFTR-KD cells, no IPTG condition (N = 5). (C) Representative images from z-stack confocal acquisitions of immunofluorescence for active β1-integrin in transduced CFTR-KD ALI cultures, and in rehydrated CFTR-KD cells treated (+ Saline, IPTG) or not (+ Saline, no IPTG) with IPTG. DAPI: blue; active β1-integrin: red (N = 3). Source data are available for this figure.