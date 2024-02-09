MPD Officers Awarded Lifesaving Medal

Three members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Operations Division were recognized by Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith for saving the life of a fellow officer who collapsed.

On October 10, 2023, Master Patrol Officer (MPO) Christopher Reisinger, Officer Travis Collins, and Officer Anthony Campanale were at the Emergency Response Team’s physical training test when they saw a fellow officer collapse unconscious on the track. MPO Reisinger and Officer Collins quickly rushed to the officer, performed a quick assessment, and recognized that the officer did not have a pulse. Officer Collins began chest compressions while MPO Reisinger retrieved an automated external defibrillator (AED). Officer Campanale assisted MPO Reisinger with the AED, and together the three officers were able to reestablish the unconscious officer’s heartbeat, saving his life.

“I want to offer my sincerest thanks to MPO Reisinger, Officer Collins, and Officer Campanale, whose proficiency in life-saving techniques saved their fellow officer’s life,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “Because of them, that officer was able to go home to his family. I’m pleased to award them Lifesaving Medals for their quick actions.”

The officer is expected to make a full recovery after surgery.

On Monday, January 29, 2024, MPO Reisinger, Officer Collins, and Officer Campanale were awarded Lifesaving Medals by Chief Smith in recognition of their actions.

Metropolitan Police Officers are trained in CPR and Tactical Emergency Casualty Care. MPD is dedicated to giving our officers the training and tools they need to defend, protect, and save the lives of the residents and visitors of the District of Columbia. For more information on joining MPD, please visit https://joinmpd.dc.gov/