Governor Carney Releases Statement on Delaware State Housing Authority Director Young’s resignation


DOVER, DE – Governor John Carney on Friday released the following statement on Director Eugene Young Jr.’s decision to step down March 8, 2024, from his current role as the head of the Delaware State Housing Authority. Director Young has served as the agency’s leader since 2021.

 

“Eugene is a strong leader dedicated to public service. He’s committed to assisting vulnerable populations and middle-class families,” said Governor Carney. “Eugene has been instrumental in our efforts to transform the east side of Wilmington to build a stronger community around the new Maurice Pritchett, Sr. Academy. He helped implement programs to build homeownership across the state. His enthusiasm and energy is contagious and was evident as he engaged communities across Delaware to develop solutions to complex housing issues. I’d like to thank Eugene for his commitment to increasing access to affordable housing across the state, and for his service in my administration.”


