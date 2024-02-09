Submit Release
From Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of the Republic of Nicaragua and Rosario Murillo, Vice-President of the Republic of Nicaragua

AZERBAIJAN, February 9 - 09 February 2024, 11:52

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, dear friend,

On behalf of the government and people of Nicaragua, we congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We are confident that under your leadership, the state and people of Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to addressing global challenges through dialogue and consensus.

We look forward to further strengthening our friendship, cooperation and solidarity in the scientific, social, cultural and political spheres, which have historically united us. Once again, we congratulate you on your victory and convey our sincere wishes to your state and people.

 

Sincerely,

Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra

President of the Republic of Nicaragua

 

Rosario Murillo

Vice-President of the Republic of Nicaragua

