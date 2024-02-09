Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,879 in the last 365 days.

Cool and mysterious

Planetary Society logo bullet

Uranus is full of mystery. The distant ice giant is one of the Solar System’s lesser-explored planets, having only been visited once — and briefly — by NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft. Learn about Uranus’ biggest unsolved mysteries and the mission that could help solve them. Pictured: Uranus and its rings, imaged by JWST. Image credit: NASA / ESA / CSA / STScI.

Planetary Society logo bullet

Want to become an eclipse expert? We’ve got the course for you. Our newest online course introduces you to the different kinds of solar and lunar eclipses, how they work, why they're scientifically interesting, and how you can best enjoy and share them with others. It’s free for Planetary Society members in our online community, along with a webinar about the 2024 total solar eclipse, which takes place on Feb. 10. Not a member yet? Join today.

Planetary Society logo bullet

Many cultures have been eclipse experts for millennia. This week on Planetary Radio, we explore the archaeoastronomy of eclipses. Ed Krupp, the director of Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, joins the show to talk about how cultures throughout history have interpreted, understood, and studied solar eclipses.

Planetary Society logo bullet

Space may look black, but space policy is grey. Laura Delgado López joins the latest episode of Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition, to talk about “grey zones” in space governance — harmful or disruptive space activities that fall short of provoking a military response — why they exist, what their consequences might be, and what can be done to address them.

You just read:

Cool and mysterious

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more