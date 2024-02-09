Cool and mysterious

Uranus is full of mystery. The distant ice giant is one of the Solar System’s lesser-explored planets, having only been visited once — and briefly — by NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft. Learn about Uranus’ biggest unsolved mysteries and the mission that could help solve them. Pictured: Uranus and its rings, imaged by JWST. Image credit: NASA / ESA / CSA / STScI.

Want to become an eclipse expert? We’ve got the course for you. Our newest online course introduces you to the different kinds of solar and lunar eclipses, how they work, why they're scientifically interesting, and how you can best enjoy and share them with others. It’s free for Planetary Society members in our online community, along with a webinar about the 2024 total solar eclipse, which takes place on Feb. 10. Not a member yet? Join today.

Many cultures have been eclipse experts for millennia. This week on Planetary Radio, we explore the archaeoastronomy of eclipses. Ed Krupp, the director of Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, joins the show to talk about how cultures throughout history have interpreted, understood, and studied solar eclipses.

Space may look black, but space policy is grey. Laura Delgado López joins the latest episode of Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition, to talk about “grey zones” in space governance — harmful or disruptive space activities that fall short of provoking a military response — why they exist, what their consequences might be, and what can be done to address them.