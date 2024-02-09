Sen. Muth Announces $255,000 in Career and Technical Education Equipment Grants

ROYERSFORD, February 9, 2024: State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that two regional career and technical centers (CTCs) and one school district in Senate District 44 received a total $255,000 in grant funding through the 2023-2024 Career and Technical Education Competitive Equipment Grant program.

Berks County CTC, Western Montgomery County CTC, and Octorara School District each received an $85,000 grant toward the purchase of new equipment to help train students in high-demand occupations through career and technical education programs.

“As we continue to prioritize state investments in education, it is important that we also continue to support our CTCs and our career and technical education programs across the Commonwealth,” Muth said. “Our CTCs are such an important part of our education system because they allow students with diverse talents to learn the skills and real-world application of their education in fields from technology and healthcare to engineering and the trades. These grants will help our CTCs and school districts ensure they have the equipment and programming available to train students in high-demand jobs in our region.”

The local funding was announced yesterday by the Pennsylvania Department of Education as part of $4 million in competitive grants awarded to 55 career and technical centers (CTCs) and school districts across the Commonwealth.

The Equipment Grant supports school districts with eight or more Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE)-approved Career and Technical Education (CTE) Programs, and Pennsylvania CTCs in updating or purchasing new equipment used to train students in skills aligned with the needs of employers. Applicants were eligible for a grant of up $85,000.

Click here for a full list of recipients of the PDE CTC education equipment grants.