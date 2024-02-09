Herbal medicinal product: Fragariae foliumArray,Array,Array,Array, D: Draft under discussion

Submit Release
Wild strawberry leaf is the common name for the leaf of the plants Fragaria vesca L., Fragaria moschata Weston, Fragaria viridis Weston and Fragaria x ananassa (Weston) Duchesne ex Rozier.

The HMPC conclusions only cover wild strawberry leaf preparations that are obtained by comminuting the leaves (reducing them into tiny pieces).

Herbal medicines containing this wild strawberry leaf preparation are usually available as herbal tea to be drunk.

Wild strawberry leaf preparations may also be found in combination with other herbal substances in some herbal medicines. These combinations are not covered in this summary.

