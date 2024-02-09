Herbal medicinal product: Soiae oleum raffinatumArray, D: Draft under discussion

Side effects reported with soya-bean oil medicines include skin rashes and allergic reactions but their frequency is not known. Accidental contact of soya–bean oil medicines with the eyes may cause keratitis (inflammation of the cornea, the transparent layer in front of the eye).

Soya-bean oil medicines must not be taken by people who are hypersensitive (allergic) to soya-bean oil, soya, peanut, or to other plants of the legume family (which includes beans, lentils and peas) or to birch pollen. Baths must not be taken in case of open wounds, large skin injuries, rapidly developing skin diseases, high fever, severe infections, and severe problems with the heart and circulation.

Further information on the risks associated with these soya-bean oil medicines, including the appropriate precautions for their safe use, can be found in the monograph under the tab 'All documents'.