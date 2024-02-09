Submit Release
Attorney General Stein Applauds FCC Ban on AI Scam Calls

Friday, February 9, 2024

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the Federal Communications Commission made artificial intelligence voices in robocalls illegal.

“I’m pleased to see the FCC taking quick action to prevent scam callers from using artificial intelligence to harm North Carolinians. This ruling gives attorneys general more tools to go after robocallers who break the law, and I plan to use them. I’ll keep holding scam callers accountable and doing everything I can to reduce the number of robocalls we all have to deal with.”

Attorney General Stein was part of a coalition of 26 attorneys general asking the FCC to restrict telemarketers from using artificial intelligence. He also led the bipartisan Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 attorneys general in sending a warning letter to a company that allegedly used artificial intelligence to send scam election robocalls to New Hampshire voters.

