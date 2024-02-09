E-filing Maintenance Scheduled for Friday, February 9, 2024

This Friday evening, February 9th, starting at 7:00 PM CST, ND Efile will be undergoing maintenance. During this time, eFile will be unavailable. It is anticipated that the update will be completed around midnight.
There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,901 in the last 365 days.
This Friday evening, February 9th, starting at 7:00 PM CST, ND Efile will be undergoing maintenance. During this time, eFile will be unavailable. It is anticipated that the update will be completed around midnight.