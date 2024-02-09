Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,901 in the last 365 days.

E-filing Maintenance Scheduled for Friday, February 9, 2024

This Friday evening, February 9th, starting at 7:00 PM CST, ND Efile will be undergoing maintenance.  During this time, eFile will be unavailable.  It is anticipated that the update will be completed around midnight.

You just read:

E-filing Maintenance Scheduled for Friday, February 9, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more