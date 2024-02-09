When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 08, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 09, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared walnut allergen Company Name: Zingerman’s Bakehouse Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Zingerman’s Bakehouse of Ann Arbor, MI is recalling Zingerman's Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie Individually Packaged & Zingerman's Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie 4 Pack because they may contain undeclared WALNUTS. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to WALNUTS run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed in Southeast Michigan through retail stores and online at www.zingermans.com.

Zingerman's Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie, Individually Packaged, 4 oz. in clear film with Purple & Yellow Front Label on front and White nutritional label on back.

UPC 844397000706

Sell by 2/11 Lot# 355 & Sell by 2/12 Lot #356

And

Zingerman's Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie 4 Pack, 1 lb. in cellophane bag sealed at top with Purple & Yellow Front Label on front and White nutritional label on back.

UPC 844397008795

Sell by 2/11 Lot# 355 & Sell by 2/12 Lot# 356

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a consumer reported finding a walnut in a Zingerman’s Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie, Individually Packaged which did not list walnut on label. Investigation into the source of the walnut is ongoing.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return or dispose of the recalled product. Consumers with questions or to receive a full refund may contact our Service Department at 734-761-7255, 7 days a week, 7 am-5pm.