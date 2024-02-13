Submit Release
Kentucky FFA Works Connects High School Graduates with Employers

KY FFA Works Logo

Kentucky FFA Works

Ky FFA Foundation announces its hiring program, Ky FFA Works, aimed at connecting Ky employers with FFA members seeking full-time employment post-graduation.

Kentucky FFA Works is more than just a hiring platform; it's a catalyst for growth and opportunity in Kentucky's agricultural sector.”
— Sheldon McKinney, Kentucky FFA Foundation Executive Director
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky FFA Foundation proudly announces the launch of its innovative hiring solution program, Kentucky FFA Works, aimed at connecting Kentucky employers with senior FFA members seeking full-time employment post-graduation. This groundbreaking initiative offers a platform for both employers and students, fostering a win-win scenario that enhances career opportunities for Kentucky FFA members.

Kentucky FFA Works leverages the collective strength of over 6,000 senior FFA members across the state, providing employers with access to a talented pool of candidates eager to begin their professional journey. One of the key features of Kentucky FFA Works is its streamlined application process, which empowers students to apply to multiple career opportunities with a single application. This efficient system not only simplifies the job search for students but also ensures that enrolled companies receive a curated list of top match candidates tailored to their specific needs and requirements.

"Kentucky FFA Works is more than just a hiring platform; it's a catalyst for growth and opportunity in Kentucky's agricultural sector," said Sheldon McKinney, Executive Director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation. "By bridging the gap between employers and talented FFA members, we are not only facilitating meaningful employment connections, but also cultivating a brighter future for all involved."

Employers interested in joining Kentucky FFA Works as partners are encouraged to enroll before the deadline of March 15th. Meanwhile, the student application process will be live throughout April.

Enrollment is recognized as a 3 Star Sponsorship of the Kentucky FFA Foundation. For more information about Kentucky FFA Works and how to become an enrolled partner, please visit www.kyffaworks.com.

