Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,346 in the last 365 days.

The Bureau Fashion Week Brings Big Name Designers and Celebrities To NYFW This Weekend.

The Bureau Fashion Week Brings Project Runway Winner, Teen Millionaire, and Viral Angel Wing Designer as part of there lineup at NYFW

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bureau Fashion Week returns to New York Fashion Week with an amazing line-up of Designers at The West Edge NYC. Don't miss your chance to see shows from Project Runway Winners to Teen Sensations and more all the stunning West Edge Chelsea Market Manhattan.
Friday 2/9
4pm - Randhawa Brands (Private Show)

6pm
Willow Bean
Belle Le Chic
Mila Hoffman
Homespun

830pm
Mondo Guerra
Hemistry
Krissy King Swim

Saturday 2/10
12pm
Belle Le Chic
Josephines Closet
Elsa Fairy Dresses
La Belle Kidz
AL + LU

230pm
Mila Hoffman
Dragonwing Girl
Krissy King Couture - Ice Princess
House of Barretti
Stylz & Designs by Miranda

530pm
Marc DeFang
Indie Kidz
Stylz & Designs by Miranda
Olesja Mueller

830pm
Pia Bolte
Carl Andrada
Stylehouse
Strata Swimwear

Sunday 2/11
12pm
Garifashion
Designz by Raga
Anja Jusl Thoma

230pm
Mila Hoffman
Krissy King Couture- Diamonds
SAV Apparel
Rabial Riaz
Alonso Maximo

The Bureau Fashion Week is a premiere Fashion Week runway event, showcasing the best in cultural diversity by integrating international designers, media, celebrities, and more with shows in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and Paris throughout the year.. With its diverse line up of Designers, Performers, and Sponsors The Bureau produces the leading fashion showcase throughout the year.


For Show Tickets , VIP passes , or Celebrity guest list please reach out to our team.

Susanna Paliotta
Famous PR
+1 401-226-7454
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

The Bureau Fashion Week

You just read:

The Bureau Fashion Week Brings Big Name Designers and Celebrities To NYFW This Weekend.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more