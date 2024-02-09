The Bureau Fashion Week Brings Big Name Designers and Celebrities To NYFW This Weekend.
The Bureau Fashion Week Brings Project Runway Winner, Teen Millionaire, and Viral Angel Wing Designer as part of there lineup at NYFWNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bureau Fashion Week returns to New York Fashion Week with an amazing line-up of Designers at The West Edge NYC. Don't miss your chance to see shows from Project Runway Winners to Teen Sensations and more all the stunning West Edge Chelsea Market Manhattan.
Friday 2/9
4pm - Randhawa Brands (Private Show)
6pm
Willow Bean
Belle Le Chic
Mila Hoffman
Homespun
830pm
Mondo Guerra
Hemistry
Krissy King Swim
Saturday 2/10
12pm
Belle Le Chic
Josephines Closet
Elsa Fairy Dresses
La Belle Kidz
AL + LU
230pm
Mila Hoffman
Dragonwing Girl
Krissy King Couture - Ice Princess
House of Barretti
Stylz & Designs by Miranda
530pm
Marc DeFang
Indie Kidz
Stylz & Designs by Miranda
Olesja Mueller
830pm
Pia Bolte
Carl Andrada
Stylehouse
Strata Swimwear
Sunday 2/11
12pm
Garifashion
Designz by Raga
Anja Jusl Thoma
230pm
Mila Hoffman
Krissy King Couture- Diamonds
SAV Apparel
Rabial Riaz
Alonso Maximo
The Bureau Fashion Week is a premiere Fashion Week runway event, showcasing the best in cultural diversity by integrating international designers, media, celebrities, and more with shows in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and Paris throughout the year.. With its diverse line up of Designers, Performers, and Sponsors The Bureau produces the leading fashion showcase throughout the year.
