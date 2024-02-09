Pool and Spa Market Surging at 6.9% CAGR, Envisioning a Whopping US$ 47.8 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Pool and Spa Market is witnessing robust growth with increasing consumer demand for leisure amenities. Key trends include smart technology integration and sustainable designs. The growth of the pool & spa market is proportional to the growth of the health awareness among people, which are the primary drivers of growth in demand for recreational and exercise activities.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pool and spa market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 24.5 billion in 2024, driven by regulatory compliance and safety standards. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.9% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 47.8 billion by 2034.



A major factor contributing to market growth is the growing trend of wellness tourism, where travellers seek destinations offering experiences that promote health and wellbeing. The industry presents opportunities for collaboration between the travel and hospitality industries and pool and spa service providers.

Integration with smart home technology allows users to control and monitor pool and spa functions remotely via smartphones and other devices. Automation systems for temperature control, lighting, water chemistry, and maintenance scheduling enhance convenience and efficiency, reflecting the broader trend of connected homes and Internet of Things solutions.

Request for a Sample of this Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18943

There is a growing need for education and professional development programs to train technicians, designers, and service providers in best practices, new technologies, and industry standards, as the pool and spa industry evolves. Training initiatives and certification programs present opportunities for collaboration between manufacturers, trade associations, and educational institutions to support a skilled workforce and uphold industry excellence.

Multi functional pool designs that accommodate various activities, such as swimming, lounging, exercise, and entertainment, are gaining popularity. Features like built in benches, swim up bars, waterfalls, and integrated fire pits enhance the versatility and appeal of pool environments, offering opportunities for customization and creative design solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global pool and spa market was valued at US$ 22.7 billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

By type, the spas segment to account for a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.

The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 23.3 billion during the forecast period

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2034.

Click Here To Buy Your Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18943

“Understanding cultural norms, regional aesthetics, and demographic trends enables businesses to tailor products, services, and marketing strategies to diverse market segments and consumer demographics,”-says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights.

Company Portfolio

Fluidra is a global leader in the pool and wellness industry, offering a wide array of products and solutions for both residential and commercial applications. Their portfolio includes pool and spa equipment such as pumps, filters, cleaners, and lighting systems, as well as innovative smart technologies for pool management and automation. The solutions of the company focus on sustainability, efficiency, and user experience.

KLAFS is a renowned manufacturer of high end sauna, steam bath, and spa solutions. While the primary focus of the company lies in sauna and wellness facilities, KLAFS also offers a range of luxury spa products and accessories, including steam generators, relaxation loungers, and innovative spa room designs tailored to meet the needs of upscale residential and commercial clients.

Request the Full Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18943

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 24.5 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 47.8 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 6.9 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Type

Accessories

Material

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Harvia Group

Pentair

Fluidra

KLAFS GmbH & Co. KG

TyloHelo

Kohler Co.

Arctic Spas

Roca

Jaquar

Bullfrog Spas

Segmentation Analysis of the Pool and Spa Market

Type:

Spas Electric Spas Steam Baths Saunas Hydromassage Bathtubs

Pools Lap Pools Wading Pools Heated Pools Others Spray Pools Natural Pools Zero Edge Pools





Accessories:

Filters

Chlorinators

Blowers

Cleaners

Covers

Suction Fittings

Pool Pumps

Others

Material:

Plastic

Rubber

Fiberglass

Stainless Steel

Others



Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain:

About Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube