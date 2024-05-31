Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sprout Social, Inari, and Cambium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT), Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI), and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT)

Class Period: November 2, 2023 - May 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2024

On May 2, 2024, after the markets closed, Sprout Social announced the Company’s operating results for the first fiscal quarter of 2024, disclosing that the Company had missed its revenue guidance for the quarter. The company also revised its full year 2024 revenue guidance downward $20 million. The Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Joe Del Preto (“Del Preto”) stated the Company had “underestimated the magnitude of enterprise seasonality” and that the Company had also been “self-inducing sales execution headwinds.” During the earnings call held on the same day, the Company’s Present and incoming Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Ryan Barretto (“Barretto”) disclosed that the Company “made several important strategic decisions heading into Q1” which the Company “thought [it] could manage [] without disruption, but they collectively set us back.” Barretto stated these decisions “happened in Q4 and the execution of it happened in Q1.” Barretto further disclosed the Company’s shift in business had “changed materially” and “affect[ed] revenue recognition and planning” which would now be “heavily weighted to traditional enterprise buying cycles.” Justyn Howard (“Howard”), the Company’s current CEO, also disclosed that the Company had to spend “energy and calorie” in the first quarter on “tactical decisions” including “spending time with the team on Tagger enablement.” Barretto explained further, stating “[f]rom a sales team perspective, the maturity of the sales team, we did a lot of enablement in Q1 across our entire customer-facing or to make sure that we are up to speed with all of the elements of influencer and our Tagger platform.”

On this news, Sprout Social’s stock price fell $19.33, or 40.1%, to close at $28.82 per share on May 3, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s sales and revenue growth were not indicative of the Company’s growth as it transitioned to an enterprise sales cycle; (2) that the Company faced integration challenges with its acquisition of Tagger; (3) as a result, the Company was “self inducing sales headwinds;” (4) as a result, the Company would revise fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI)

Class Period: February 24, 2022 - February 28, 2024 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2024

Inari is a medical device company that develops and manufactures a variety of products, including minimally invasive, novel, catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and their accessories to address the unique characteristics of specific medical conditions. These products are aimed at improving outcomes for patients suffering from venous thromboembolism (“VTE”) and other vascular diseases and conditions. During the Class Period, Defendants consistently touted Inari’s “record revenue,” purportedly driven by “the strength in our core VTE business.” But Defendants failed to disclose that a significant portion of its expenses were used to compensate medical professionals improperly for using Inari’s products. In truth, while Defendants were speaking positively about the Company’s growth prospects, it had been engaging in illegal business practices. Specifically, the Company had been unlawfully compensating health care professionals in violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act. Defendants also misled investors regarding business expenses in order to conceal their illicit conduct.

The market was thus shocked when, after the close of trading on February 28, 2024, Inari revealed in its Form 10-K for fiscal year 2023 that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division, in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act, requesting information and documents primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals.

On this news, Inari’s stock price plummeted over $12 per share or 21% the very next trading day – from a closing price of $58.26 per share on February 28, 2024 to $46.12 per share on February 29, 2024 – wiping out approximately $700 million in market capitalization in one trading day and damaging investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM)

Class Period: May 8, 2023 - January 18, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2024

On August 1, 2023, after the market closed, Cambium reported that second quarter 2023 revenue fell 23% sequentially due to “higher channel inventories” that resulted in “lower demand for Enterprise products.” As a result, the Company reduced its fiscal 2023 guidance, now expecting revenue to decline 7% to 11% year-over-year. The Company also announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Atul Bhatnagar, would step down immediately.

On this news, the price of Cambium shares declined by $4.89 per share, or 30.07%, to close at $11.37 per share on August 2, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on October 4, 2023, after the market closed, Cambium announced preliminary third quarter 2023 revenue “between $40.0-$45.0 million compared to the previous outlook of $62.0-$70.0 million[.]” The Company attributed the shortfall to, in part, “a decrease in orders and an increase in stock rotations from distributors in the Enterprise business” and “pressure” from “channel inventories.”

On this news, the price of Cambium shares declined by $2.87 per share, or 36.2%, to close at $5.05 per share on October 5, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 18, 2024, after the market closed, Cambium revealed that preliminary fourth quarter 2023 revenue was expected to be “approximately $40.0 million compared to the previous outlook of $45.0-$50.0[.]” The Company attributed the revenue shortfall to “offering aggressive Enterprise product discounts to clear excess channel inventories.” The Company further revealed “gross margin will also be below the low end of the range due to increased excess and obsolete inventory reserves.” Moreover, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer would depart Cambium on February 2, 2024.

On this news, the price of Cambium shares declined by $0.60 per share, or 12.40%, to close at $4.24 per share on January 19, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there was a buildup of inventory in the Company’s distribution channels; (2) that the Company and its distributors were reasonably likely to offer aggressive discounts to reduce the high channel inventories; (3) that the Company’s revenue would decline sequentially until the excess channel inventory was sold through; (4) that Cambium was likely to incur significant charges to writedown excess and obsolete inventory; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s fiscal 2023 revenue and earnings would be adversely affected; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

