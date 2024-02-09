Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,085 in the last 365 days.

From Helga Maria Schmid, Secretary General of the OSCE

AZERBAIJAN, February 9 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I would like to extend my congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and take this opportunity to wish you every success in your new term of office.

I am looking forward to continuing working together towards a more secure and prosperous OSCE region. To this end, I hope to have the opportunity to see you again and extend my congratulations in person during the upcoming Munich Security Conference.

I trust that the long-standing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE will continue to develop and strengthen in the months to come.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,

 

Helga Maria Schmid

Secretary General of the OSCE

You just read:

From Helga Maria Schmid, Secretary General of the OSCE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more