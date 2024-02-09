CoinDepo Offer: Earning More with Every Deposit

Coindepo Exclusive Offer Get $10 bonus for every $100 deposit Amount after 60 days

$10 bonus for every $100 you deposit with CoinDepo until Feb 15, 2024. Boost your crypto savings and enjoy high-yield returns. Explore now!

INDIA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinDepo's New Promo: $10 Bonus on Every $100 Deposit in Crypto or Stablecoin

CoinDepo is a crypto savings account service that offers regular passive income in the crypto world. A new promotion has started: until February 15, 2024, every $100 deposited into any CoinDepo account will earn an extra $10 bonus, earning crypto has never been easier.

Tapping into the Power of Your Crypto

By depositing $100 or more in crypto or stablecoins, an investor not only receives an immediate 10% bonus, but also gets one of the most attractive interest rates in the market. This unique blend of bonuses and high-interest rates gives an investor the power to multiply their crypto assets in the shortest possible time.

How It Works:

● It is possible to deposit crypto assets from any external wallet: Deposit $100 or more in crypto or stablecoins supported by CoinDepo.

● Interest Earnings: An investor gets $10 bonus per $100 deposited and start earning compound interest on it at once.

● Flexibility and Security: An investor can enjoy high-yield interest rates up to 24% APR + compound interest. He can withdraw his crypto assets and earned interest at any time.

● Advantage of Your Exclusive Bonus: The bonus will be available for withdrawal after 60 days, along with the compound interest paid on it during that period.

How Will CoinDepo's Offer Affect Your Investment Portfolio

For example, there is a deposit of 1,000 USDT into CoinDepo before February 15, 2024 and it is placed on a Monthly Compound Interest Account with an interest rate of 20% per annum + compound interest.

CoinDepo immediately gives the investor a bonus of 100 USDT on the deposit amount (10 USDT for every 100 USDT deposited) and he starts earning compound interest on the deposit amount + bonus amount, which is 1,100 USDT. Considering the effect of compound interest in 60 days, the profit on this amount is 36.46 USDT. So, if the deposit is 1,000 USDT during the exclusive offer period, after 60 days the balance will be 1,136.46 USDT, which means that the investor earns 13.65% in two months. It is easy to compare interest earnings on USDT deposits on leading crypto platforms over the same period in the chart.

CoinDepo's Commitment to Excellence

With its compound interest accumulation system, CoinDepo takes the concept of earning guaranteed passive income to a new level. Users can deposit their digital assets into CoinDepo Compound Interest Accounts in major crypto (BTC, ETH, BNB, XPR, etc.) and stablecoins (USDT, USDC, DAI).

The platform offers a solid annual percentage rate (APR) of 12% to 18% on major crypto and 18% to 24% on stablecoins, depending on the compound period chosen. At the same time, the real annual return (Annual Percentage Yield (APY)) is always higher because of the effect of compound interest.

Depending on the type of CoinDepo Compound Interest Account selected, the system calculates and adds compound interest to the initial deposit daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually.

For More Information: Find out more by visiting the official CoinDepo website or contact us through our communication channels for questions or assistance requests.