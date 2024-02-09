Build Team Offers Free Home Extension Design Consultation to London Homeowners

This consultation will help homeowners explore their options for home extension projects and get expert advice from the company’s experienced designers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Build Team, the London-based home improvement specialist renowned for its stress-free, comprehensive approach to home extensions and refurbishments, is offering a free design consultation to homeowners in London. This consultation will provide homeowners with the opportunity to discuss their home extension ideas with one of Build Team's experienced designers and receive expert advice on how to make their dream project a reality.

"We understand that many homeowners are hesitant to embark on a home improvement project because they don't know where to start," says Declan Stewart, Head of Marketing at Build Team. "Our free design consultation is designed to take the guesswork out of the process and help homeowners explore their options and make informed decisions."

During the consultation, Build Team's designers will discuss the homeowner's needs, budget, and style preferences. They will also provide an overview of the different types of home improvement projects that are available, as well as the design and build process.

"We want to empower homeowners to make the best possible decisions about their home," says Declan. "Our free design consultation is a great way to get started and learn more about what is possible."

As a company that celebrates over 16 years of excellence in home extensions, Build Team has established itself as a beacon of reliability and creativity in the architectural design industry. The free design consultation offer embodies the company's dedication to making professional design services accessible to a broader audience, ensuring every homeowner has the opportunity to realise their dream home with the support of industry experts.

Build Team serves a wide range of London locations, catering to a diverse clientele with varying needs and visions. The company's comprehensive services include home extensions, loft conversions, and total home refurbishments, all delivered with an unwavering commitment to quality and client satisfaction.

Build Team's free design consultation is available to all homeowners in London. To book a consultation, please visit https://www.buildteam.com/book-design-consultation.html.

###

About Build Team:

Established in 2007, Build Team is a leading London-based home extension specialist, offering a comprehensive range of services for home extensions, loft conversions, and refurbishments. The company’s dedicated team of architects, architectural designers, and build managers guide clients through every stage of the renovation process, ensuring a stress-free and successful outcome. Build Team is renowned for its commitment to quality, transparency, and client satisfaction, consistently exceeding expectations and creating dream spaces that enrich lives.

Contact Details:

342 Clapham Road

London SW9 9AJ

UK

Note to Editors:

For further details on Build Team's services, design philosophy, and project portfolio, please refer to the company's official website. The free design consultation initiative reflects Build Team's ongoing commitment to enhancing residential spaces across London, promoting a culture of excellence and innovation in the home improvement sector. For interviews, high-resolution images, or additional information, please contact Declan Stewart, Head of Marketing.

End of Press Release.