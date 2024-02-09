Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,662 in the last 365 days.

U.S. FEMA Administrator Visits Governor’s Office

Early this week, Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lieutenant Governor David M. Apatang met with the Administrator for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Ms. Deanne Criswell and her team, Region 9 Administrator Mr. Robert Fenton, Jr., Region 9 Integration Team Lead Mr. Brian Beck, and other government officials to discuss the status of infrastructure projects and emergency preparedness in the CNMI.  

The post <Strong> U.S. FEMA Administrator Visits Governor’s Office</Strong> appeared first on Office of CNMI Governor and Lt. Governor.

You just read:

U.S. FEMA Administrator Visits Governor’s Office

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more