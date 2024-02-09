U.S. FEMA Administrator Visits Governor’s Office

Early this week, Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lieutenant Governor David M. Apatang met with the Administrator for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Ms. Deanne Criswell and her team, Region 9 Administrator Mr. Robert Fenton, Jr., Region 9 Integration Team Lead Mr. Brian Beck, and other government officials to discuss the status of infrastructure projects and emergency preparedness in the CNMI.

