Costing for the Voters List.

The voter list is now accessible through printed copy and electronic transfer on a flash drive. Any person who wants to get a print copy or an e-copy can pay a fee at the National Finance and Treasury. The cost is $4 per page for a print copy and $1 per page inclusive of a flash drive of $60-00. The list can be accessed at your preference.

You can get a constituency, ward, or polling station list.

Make the payment at the Ministry of Finance and Treasury and bring your receipt to the Electoral Office at the Vavaea Ridge, next to the Solomon Islands Independent Group.

Here is the costing for each constituency