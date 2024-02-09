Submit Release
Project Runway All Stars Winner "Mondo Guerra " Set To Show At NYFW This Weekend

Project Runway "All Stars" winner Mondo Guerra heads back to NYFW with his newest collection "PROM" .

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winner of Project Runway "All Stars" Mondo Guerra is set to show his new new collection this Friday February 8th at The Bureau Fashion Week.

Mondo's latest collection takes you on a journey into the chaotic cosmo of Prom. For neon colors to kaleidoscope of pattens Guerra's Prom fearlessly dives into the adolescent playground of the mind. In a nod to nerd chic , this collection cast funky details that celebrate the unapologetic geek in all of us.

Mondo is an American Fashion Designer who finished as runner-up on Season 8 of Project Runway only to later go on and win the entire show on Project Runway "All-Stars". Guerra's continues to design for celebrities and TV including RuPaul's Drag Race and other notables.

As an advocate for change and awareness Mondo Guerra appeared with Kenneth Cole, Cheyenne Jackson, and Liza Minnelli on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell on behalf of World AIDS Day.
This spectacular presentation will take place in the heart of Chelsea Market at The Edge NYC 88 10th Avenue Manhattan, NY.

For more information on tickets or VIP and press opportunities please contact The Bureau Fashion Week or SusannaPR@thebureaufashionweek.com.

Susanna Paliotta
Famous PR
+1 401-226-7454
