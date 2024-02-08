City announces Misty Bosch-Hastings as Director of the new Homeless Solutions Division

The City of Lawrence today announced that Misty Bosch-Hastings will serve as the Director of the Homeless Solutions Division, which is a new City department focused on operations and implementation of solutions to end chronic homelessness in our community. Misty joined the City team eight months ago as the Homeless Programs Coordinator.

“From day one with our organization, Misty has been an invaluable leader for this team,” said Brandon McGuire, Assistant City Manager. “She’s been integral to key projects already underway to end chronic homelessness in our community – and she’s developing plans for even more. We’re thrilled to have her leading our new department and are excited for the work to come in the next few years.”

Since joining the City of Lawrence, Misty has developed relationships across the community and pioneered projects that will help end chronic homelessness in Lawrence. One such project, The Village, is a soon-to-open community that will house vulnerable individuals and provide them with the services they need to find permanent housing. Misty also coordinates operations at Camp New Beginnings, works with the Lawrence Community Shelter on emergency winter sheltering, and helped draft “A Place for Everyone” — the community plan to end chronic homelessness.

As Director, Misty will oversee a department of dedicated individuals who will work with the Lawrence community on ending chronic homelessness, including service providers, advocates, and other parties actively engaged in the work.

“Ending chronic homelessness in any community is a huge, monumental task that takes the combined efforts of many organizations and people to find the right solutions,” said Misty Bosch-Hastings, Director of the Homeless Solutions Division. “Fortunately, Lawrence is a community filled with people who care and who want to find solutions to homelessness. I look forward to working with our City team and partners throughout the County to accomplish our goals.”

Prior to this position, Misty served as the Director of Guest Services at the Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries and before that as the Housing & Homelessness Project Coordinator/State PATH Contact for the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services. She has extensive prior experience managing operations and has been recognized for effectively building programs.

The community plan to end chronic homelessness, A Place for Everyone, is online at dgcoks.org/aplaceforeveryone.

