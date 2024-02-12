Putting It All Together: 'What's Bugging Me' Reposts Five-Part Series on #MMTLP Stock Controversy

What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network and Apple Podcasts John Brda was CEO at Torchlight, where this saga begins. Rep. Ralph Norman "What's Bugging Me" interviews anchor Kristen Shaughnessy WBM Guest Dani Pascarella, OneEleven

If FINRA is supposed to protect investors, why did its actions hurt 65,000 of them?

We're going to do more, until the investors of MMTLP get the full accounting they have earned.” — Dennis Kneale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "What's Bugging Me" Podcast on @Ricochet and @ApplePodcasts, for more than a month now, has been reporting on the plight and the pushback of 65,000 investors in a tiny energy stock now infamously known as MMTLP.

Regulators issued a rare, surprise halt in all trading of the stock in December 2022, all but wiping out the investment of the investors, including several thousand military veterans and current soldiers.

Some 3,000 of them have organized on the X platform as the #MMTLPARMY. They have mounted a fierce campaign demanding answers from FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) and the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

In tracking what went wrong and supporting the investors' demand for answers, "What's Bugging Me" host Dennis Kneale has interviewed more than a dozen investors, a former CEO at the company where this saga began, a lawyer on the case, and several leaders of the MMTLP Army, as well as poring over hundreds of tweets and dozens of pages of FAQs and responses put out by FINRA and the SEC.

Here is a list of the topics, guests, and related links to the five episodes of "What's Bugging Me" which have focused on the #MMTLPFIASCO. "We're going to do more," Kneale says, "until the investors of MMTLP get the full accounting they have earned."

Part One: "A Regulatory Flup Up and the People Fighting Back." January 11, 2024

@Ricochet link: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/a-regulatory-flup-up-and-the-people-fighting-back/

@ApplePodcasts link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000641336093

Guest: John Tabacco, Wall Street pro and host of "Wise Guys" on Newsmax. A week later, his firm, Token Team, began consulting to privately held Next Bridge Hydrocarbons on blockchain stock listings. The press release is here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-bridge-hydrocarbons-inc-announces-preliminary-results-of-its-johnson-prospect-drilling-program-302039147.html



Part Two: "Naked Shorts and Other Suspicious Things." January 18, 2024

@Ricochet link: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/naked-shorts-and-other-suspicious-things/

@ApplePodcast link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000642148971

Guest: John Brda, former CEO of Torchlight, the energy company where the entire MMTLP saga began.

MMTLP: "Junk Savvy," as she is known on X; and Cynthia West, wife of an Air Force officer, aka @Cyntax Queen of the Universe on X.



Part Three: "Your American Dream." January 25, 2024

@Ricochet link: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/your-american-dream/

@ApplePodcasts link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000642940676

Guests: Dani Pascarella, CEO of OneEleven, a financial advisor to employees.

MMTLP: Ed Butowsky, financial advisor; Wall Street lawyer Mark Basile.



Part Four: "Non-Answers and Evasions Won't Do." February 2, 2024

@Ricochet link: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/non-answers-and-evasions-wont-do/

@ApplePodcasts link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000643979541

Guest: Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

#MMTLPARMY: John Taylor, South Carolina investor; "Drew Diligence."

Part Five: HEADLINE TK HERE. February 8, 2024.

@Ricochet link: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/another-set-of-eyes-on-the-problem/

@ApplePodcasts link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000644690093

Guest: Kristen Shaughnessy, former anchor, NY1 news channel, on the #MMTLP story.

