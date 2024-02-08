Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,923 in the last 365 days.

'What's Bugging Me' Podcast Explores Government Censorship

Image of Kristen Shaughnessy

"What's Bugging Me" interviews anchor Kristen Shaughnessy

What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network, new episode up every Thursday.

Biden Adminisrtrartion pressured Amazon on books; National Science Foundation funding AI censorship tools

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government censorship on social media platforms is out of control and getting worse, host Dennis Kneale says on the latest episode of the podcast "What's Bugging Me."

He cites two stunning revelations this week from Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and chairman of its subcommittee investigating the weaponization of the government.

Jordan, in a series of posts on the X platform which he titled the "Amazon Files," revealed internal emails showing that the Biden White House, starting in early 2021, pressured Amazon to stop selling or stop promoting some books.

Specifically, books that questioned Covid-19 vaccines, and books that questioned the outcome of the 2020 elections.

"And even though Amazon is one of the most powerful companies in the world, it basically bowed to this pressure. it applied a 'do not promote' on titles the White House picked out, on the same day Amazon execs met with White House brass," Kneale reports.

In the second revelation, Rep. Jordan released a new House report detailing how the National Science Foundation has spent upwards of $40 million funding the development of new AI tools that would let government ramp up censorship and propaganda at a massive scale. Until now, censorship has been a more labor-intensive, human pursuit.

The report is titled, "The Weaponization of the National Science Foundation: How NSF is Funding the Development of Automated Tools to Censor Online Speech 'At Scale' and Trying to Cover Up Its Actions." A copy of it is here: https://judiciary.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/republicans-judiciary.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/NSF-Staff-Report_Appendix.pdf

The new episode of "What's Bugging Me" is available here on @Ricochet: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/another-set-of-eyes-on-the-problem/

And here on @ApplePodcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000644690093

# # #

S. Ladouceur
Dennis Kneale Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

'What's Bugging Me' Podcast Explores Government Censorship

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more