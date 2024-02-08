Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces $166,052 Library Construction Grant for Chester County Library

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a $166,052 Library Construction Grant award through the Tennessee State Library & Archives for the Chester County Library.

This grant is the largest ever awarded through the Library Construction Grant program. Funding will cover the costs of an additional 1,800 sq. ft. for the library and renovating a portion of the existing library building.

“Libraries are an important hub for their communities, and the Chester County Library has proudly served Henderson, Chester County, and the Hatchie River Region for decades,” said Secretary Hargett. “I am pleased this significant investment will ensure this library continues to provide access to important resources for current and future generations.”

With this vital grant funding, Chester County Library will offer service improvements, including a larger space for children’s materials and programming, more shelving for the library’s collections, a designated Tennessee room, and additional meeting space.

“Our local library has profoundly impacted our community and generations of children,” said Sen. Page Walley. “This sizeable grant through the Secretary of State’s office and Library & Archives will ensure our library continues to effectively serve all who utilize it for their educational and recreational needs.”

The library’s renovated areas will also provide secure offices for the director and cataloger and additional upgrades for library staff.

“I appreciate Secretary Hargett for recognizing our local library as an invaluable resource for our citizens,” said Rep. Kirk Haston. “This funding will improve accessibility and assist in accommodating the growing number of residents who rely on it to meet their daily needs.”

The grant award for Chester County Library will be matched with a $600,000 investment from Chester County, as well as additional funds from local donations and fundraising efforts that remain ongoing.