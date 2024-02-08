Inflammatory markers for improved recurrent UTI diagnosis in postmenopausal women

Recurrent urinary tract infection (rUTI) severely impacts postmenopausal women. The lack of rapid and accurate diagnostic tools is a major obstacle in rUTI management as current gold standard methods have >24-h diagnostic windows. Work in animal models and limited human cohorts have identified robust inflammatory responses activated during UTI. Consequently, urinary inflammatory cytokines secreted during UTI may function as diagnostic biomarkers. This study aimed to identify urinary cytokines that could accurately diagnose UTI in a controlled cohort of postmenopausal women. Women passing study exclusion criteria were classified into no UTI and active rUTI groups, and urinary cytokine levels were measured by immunoassay. Pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-8, IL-18, IL-1β, and monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 were significantly elevated in the active rUTI group, and anti-inflammatory cytokines IL-13 and IL-4 were elevated in women without UTI. We evaluated cytokine diagnostic performance and found that an IL-8, prostaglandin E2, and IL-13 multivariable model had the lowest misclassification rate and highest sensitivity. Our data identify urinary IL-8, prostaglandin E2, and IL-13 as candidate biomarkers that may be useful in the development of immunoassay-based UTI diagnostics.