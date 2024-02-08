Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,745 in the last 365 days.

Inflammatory markers for improved recurrent UTI diagnosis in postmenopausal women

Recurrent urinary tract infection (rUTI) severely impacts postmenopausal women. The lack of rapid and accurate diagnostic tools is a major obstacle in rUTI management as current gold standard methods have >24-h diagnostic windows. Work in animal models and limited human cohorts have identified robust inflammatory responses activated during UTI. Consequently, urinary inflammatory cytokines secreted during UTI may function as diagnostic biomarkers. This study aimed to identify urinary cytokines that could accurately diagnose UTI in a controlled cohort of postmenopausal women. Women passing study exclusion criteria were classified into no UTI and active rUTI groups, and urinary cytokine levels were measured by immunoassay. Pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-8, IL-18, IL-1β, and monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 were significantly elevated in the active rUTI group, and anti-inflammatory cytokines IL-13 and IL-4 were elevated in women without UTI. We evaluated cytokine diagnostic performance and found that an IL-8, prostaglandin E2, and IL-13 multivariable model had the lowest misclassification rate and highest sensitivity. Our data identify urinary IL-8, prostaglandin E2, and IL-13 as candidate biomarkers that may be useful in the development of immunoassay-based UTI diagnostics.

You just read:

Inflammatory markers for improved recurrent UTI diagnosis in postmenopausal women

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more