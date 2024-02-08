ADAM19 cleaves the PTH receptor and associates with brachydactyly type E

Earlier, our group had shown that the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor 1 (PTHR1) can be cleaved by an unidentified metalloprotease ( Klenk et al, 2010a ). PTHR1 also serves as the receptor for PTHrP ( Suva & Friedman, 2020 ). PTHR1 is a family B, G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) that regulates skeletal development, bone turnover, and mineral ion homeostasis ( Cheloha et al, 2015 ). Our present work addresses the relationship between ADAM19 and PTHR1. We believe our findings are also relevant to the BDE phenotype and putative PTHrP signaling. Since PTHrP is intimately involved in how cancer metastasizes to bone, we suggest that the relevance of our findings extend far beyond a relatively uncommon genetic syndrome ( Ponzetti & Rucci, 2020 ).

Results

We revisited the BDE family described by Cartwright et al earlier (Cartwright et al, 1980). We examined 10 members, six of whom had the BDE phenotype (Fig 1A). A hand roentgenogram from an affected person shows shortened metacarpals and cone-shaped epiphyses (Fig 1B). In our clinical assessment, we identified no further phenotypes that were not shown earlier; we found no dental phenotypes, and none were previously mentioned. We first performed a linkage analysis with a 900 K single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) array and detected genomic regions on seven different chromosomes with LOD scores above 1.5. We performed fine mapping with microsatellite markers and identified promising loci (Fig S1A). Indel length and substitution length are given (Fig S1B and C). We then relied on whole-genome sequencing of two affected and one non-affected person from our kindred (Fig S1B). Of the four candidate loci only one, on chromosome 5, contained a gene, ADAM19, exhibiting the same mutation in both affected subjects (Fig 1C). This mutation was then identified in all BDE subjects and in none of the non-affected persons (Fig S2). The mutation features a deletion resulting in an amino acid exchange at 117, followed by a substitution-insertion and a second insertion. As a result, amino acids 117–135 are faulty, compared to the WT amino acid sequence. Finally, a TAG stop codon resides after amino acid 135. Multiple ADAM19 peptide-sequence alignments from five different species near the identified mutation indicate that the region is highly conserved (Fig 1D).

Figure 1. Family tree and mutations. The genomes of three family members were sequenced with the complete Genomics platform. All affected members have the ADAM19 mutation, while non-affected persons do not. (A) Sequenced persons designated with asterisk (A). (B) Hand roentgenograms of a patient illustrating brachydactyly type E with shortened, stubby metacarpals, cone-shaped epiphyses, and shortened proximal phalanges, which were present in all affected family members (B). ADAM19 contains 23 exons. The mutation resides within exon 5. We show the amino acid sequence from amino acids 111–135. The mutation features a deletion resulting in an amino acid exchange at 117, followed by a substitution-insertion and a second insertion. As a result, amino acids 117–135 are faulty, compared to WT. (C) Finally, a TAG stop codon resides after amino acid 135 (C). (D) Multiple ADAM19 peptide-sequence alignments from five different species near the identified mutation(s) were highly conserved region (D).

Figure S1. LOD score for South African family by positions (in cM). Order and cumulative distance between markers. (A) Complete Genomics whole-genome sequencing of family members. (B) A mean coverage of about 60 for each individual sample was achieved (B). (C) The detected insertion and deletion (Indel) events compared to genome assembly hg19 (C). (D) The substitution events are summarized (D).

Figure S2. Electropherograms. Sanger sequencing results of family members numbering from top to bottom: (Aff), (Non), (Aff), (Aff), (Aff), (Aff) and (Non). Pedigree is shown in Fig 1A.

The ADAM19 coding sequence contains 918 amino acids (Fig 2A). The gene encodes for a signal peptide, a pro-peptide domain, a metalloproteinase domain, a disintegrin domain, a cysteine-rich domain, an EGF-like domain, a transmembrane domain and a cytoplasmic domain. The mutated protein was predicted to lack the transmembrane-to-cytoplasmic domain region. We next performed immunoprecipitation experiments (Fig 2B). Full-length WT ADAM19-FLAG-tag and mutated ADAM19-FLAG-tag were transiently transfected in HEK 293 cells. A FLAG-tag was fused in frame to the cytoplasmic domain of WT ADAM19 and specific antibodies directed against the pro-domain, the metalloproteinase domain, and the FLAG-tag were employed. The data showed detection of full-length WT ADAM19 and supported premature termination of mutated ADAM19. Mutation of ADAM19 leads to a frame shift resulting in a scrambled sequence after His116 and a new stop codon after amino acid 135. We performed Western blot experiments with antibodies against residues 50–122 of ADAM19 and with antibodies against the Flag epitope, which had been fused to the native C-terminus of ADAM19. The results suggested that neither the N-terminal fragment, nor full-length ADAM19 (e.g., as a result from a read-through event of the new stop codon), were formed and thus defective ADAM19 possibly has been degraded in the cell. However, we cannot fully exclude the possibility that the absence of ADAM19 at protein level may also be due to a pre-translational event.

Figure 2. Domain organization and ADAM19 structure. (A) The coding sequence contains 918 amino acids (AA) and different domains: signal peptide (S); pro-peptide domain (P); metalloproteinase domain (M); disintegrin domain (D); cysteine-rich domain (C); EGF-like domain; transmembrane domain (T); and the cytoplasmic (Cyt) domain (A). Immunoprecipitation results from HEK-293T cell extracts were performed. Full-length WT ADAM19 (WT; NM_033274.4) and ADAM19 with the mutations (MT) were transiently transfected in HEK-293T cells to express FLAG-tagged ADAM19 and analyzed with an antibody raised against the pro-domain (Y 50–122) with the epitope to amino acid 50–122, the metalloproteinase domain (Y 216–266) with the epitope to amino acid 216–266 of ADAM19 and a FLAG antibody directed at the tagged cytoplasmic-domain. Two mock transfection controls were used: mock1 (w/o) without ADAM19 cDNA but only with vector-DNA alone and mock 2 (w/o) without PEI. (B) Chondrogenic Adam19 expression in mouse embryos was investigated at 12.5 and 13.5 d by RNA in situ hybridization. (C) Adam19 was expressed in inter-digital space and the developing joints. Scale bars 1 mm (C). Flag-tagged ADAM19 was expressed in HEK-293T cells. (D) Immunofluorescence against the Flag-tag shows that WT ADAM19 is located on the membrane surface, while mutated ADAM19 was not identified (Scale bars 50 μm) (D).

We also studied 12.5-d-old and 13.5-d-old mouse embryos. These embryos expressed Pthlh as shown earlier (Maass et al, 2015) in the paw developing cartilage and also expressed Adam19 (Figs 2C and S3). We performed immunofluorescence in HEK 239 cells transfected with WT and mutated ADAM19-FLAG-tag. We found that ADAM19 was strongly expressed on the plasma membrane together with PTHR1, while mutated ADAM19, was not detected (Figs 2D and S4). In addition, we assessed ADAM19 mRNA expression in various fetal tissues. We found that ADAM19 is particularly strongly expressed on chondrocytes and placenta. The findings are compared to cardiac expression as reference tissue (Fig S5).

Figure S3. Whole-mount RNA in situ hybridization. Results from E12,5 and E13,5 mouse embryos. Blue/purple color denotes the expression of Adam19. An increased signal can be seen in regions of the finger joints. T7 produces sense transcript and SP6 antisense.

Figure S4. Co-localization of ADAM19 WT and PTHR1 on membrane. ADAM19-WT, ADAM19-MT and PTHR1-WT were transfected individually and ADAM19-WT with PTHR1-WT and ADAM19-MT with PTHR1-WT were cotransfected in HEK 293T cells. The merged immunofluorescence images clearly reveal a colocalization of ADAM19 (stained with anti-FLAG-Alexa-488, in green) and PTHR1 (stained with anti-HA-Cy3, in red) on the membrane while the mutated form of ADAM19-MT shows no fluorescence signal (scale bars 50 μm).

Figure S5. Expression analysis of ADAM19 at mRNA level. Relative mRNA expression of ADAM19 was analyzed in 13 different tissues using fetal heart as calibrator. The highest expression of ADAM19 can be seen in placenta, chondrocytes and in the lungs.

We next studied whether ADAM19 is a PTHR1 cleavage enzyme. PTHR1 is a GPCR with seven transmembrane domains that we outfitted for Western blot analysis with a FLAG-tag at the C terminus and for fluorescence detection with an EYFP tag at the N terminus. We transfected HEK 293 cells with ADAM19-HA-tag and PTHR1-FLAG-tag. PTHR1 was detected using an antibody to the FLAG-tag, the amino acid epitope 52–86, and the amino acid epitope 4–54. ADAM19 was detected using an antibody to the HA-tag. The findings showed that WT ADAM19 cleaved PTHR1 (Figs S6 and 3A). To more precisely discriminate receptor species, proteins were deglycosylated by PNGase F prior to analysis. When co-expressed with catalytically inactive ADAM19 mutant (ADAM19-E384A), PTHR1 mainly appears as a band at ∼60 kD, which is consistent with the molecular weight of the full-length receptor protein. In the presence of WT ADAM19, two additional bands at ∼50 kD became apparent with increasing amounts of protease, while the 60 kD band was reduced. These findings suggest that a 10 kD fragment was lost at the receptor’s N terminus in the presence of catalytically active ADAM19. This result would be in line with our previous findings that PTHR1 is cleaved by metallo-proteases within loop1 of the extracellular domain (ECD) (Klenk et al, 2010a, 2022). In contrast, when cells were cultivated in presence of 10 μM batimastat, a potent metalloprotease inhibitor, only the 60 kD species of PTHR1 were detected. Notably, here we used unmodified receptor which clearly demonstrates the proteolytic activity of ADAM19 on PTHR1 (Fig 3B).

Figure S6. Cleavage analysis with different DNA copy numbers from ADAM19 and constant copy number of PTHR1. For Western blot analysis, HEK 293T cells were transiently transfected with ADAM19-HA-TAG and PTHR1-FLAG-TAG. PTHR1 was detected using an antibody for the FLAG-TAG, ADAM19 was detected using an antibody for HA-TAG. ß-Tubulin served as loading control. The findings demonstrate that WT ADAM19 cleaves PTHR1.

Figure 3. ADAM19-shedding detection assay. For Western blot analysis, HEK-293T cells were transiently transfected for 48 h with ADAM19-HA-tag and PTHR1-FLAG-tag. PTHR1 was detected using antibody directed against the FLAG-tag, the amino acid epitope 52–86, and the amino acid epitope 4–54. ADAM19 was detected using an antibody directed against the HA-tag. (A) β-tubulin served as loading control (A). Verification of cleavage with native receptor and metalloproteases expressed in HEK293T cells for 36 h. Cells were lysed, and receptor proteins were de-glycosylated with PNGase F prior to analysis by SDS–PAGE and Western blot using a polyclonal antiserum directed against the amino acid epitope 573–593 of human PTHR1. (B) ADAM19-E384A is the inactive ADAM19 mutant (B).

Sheddases are membrane-bound enzymes that cleave extracellular portions of transmembrane proteins, releasing the soluble ectodomains from the cell surface. To independently confirm our findings and to test whether ADAM19 acts as a sheddase for PTHR1 on living cells, we next used an experimental approach based on fluorescence. To do so, HEK-293T cells were transiently co-transfected with EYFP-PTHR1 together with WT ADAM19, ADAM19-MT, or with CD4 as a control. By using a control that inherently does not exhibit shedding activity, we aimed to delineate the absence of shedding, thereby validating the specificity of our assay for detecting protease-mediated shedding of PTH1R, with particular focus on ADAM19. Shedding was measured by comparing the ratio of EYFP fluorescence in the cell supernatants to that of EYFP at the cell. When the EYFP-labeled PTHR1 was co-expressed with ADAM19, the majority of the fluorescence was found in the supernatant, indicating cleavage and shedding of the N-terminus of the receptor. In contrast, ADAM19-MT did not increase soluble YFP when compared to the CD4 control (Fig 4A). Notably, N-terminal receptor cleavage was dependent on the ratio between ADAM19 and PTHR1 (Fig 4B). We also examined the effect of a metalloprotease inhibitor on the cleavage behavior of ADAM19. We next incubated 100 μM Ilomastat (GM6001) in the medium for 48 h. We observed that the PTHR1 cleavage by ADAM19 was inhibited by the addition of Ilomastat (Fig 4C). A bar graph representation of the total fluorescent sum of supernatant and cell values is shown for the fluorescence assay, different expression ratio of ADAM19 and cleaved EYFP-PTHR1 ratio, and the influence of a metalloprotease inhibitor (Fig S7A–C respectively). Collectively, these data show the PTHR1 cleavage-dependency of ADAM19, and we conclude that the enzyme is a sheddase for PTHR1.

Figure 4. Fluorescence assay for ADAM19 shedding. Bar-graph representation of the supernatant-cellular ratio of EYFP fluorescence, tagged at the N-terminus of the PTHR1. For fluorescence detection, HEK-293T cells were transiently transfected, once WT ADAM19 with EYFP-PTHR1 and MT ADAM19 with EYFP-PTHR1. As control, CD4 was co-transfected with EYFP-PTHR1. The data are presented as mean ± SEM; n = 4, t test, ***P < 0.001. (A) The data show that WT ADAM19 cleaved PTHR1, while MT ADAM19 did not (A). Different expression ratios of WT ADAM19 and EYFP-PTHR1 of 3:1, 2:1, 1:1, 1:2, 1:3 and 0:1 were analyzed. The data are presented as mean ± SEM; n = 3, t test; **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05. (B) The data show the PTHR1 cleavage-dependency of ADAM19 (B). Metalloproteinase inhibitor was used to analyze the activity of ADAM19 after suppressing. 1 h after transfection, cells were supplemented with DMEM or with 100 μM Illomastat (Ilo) dissolved in DMEM. As control cells were transfected with EYFP-PTHR1 without ADAM19. (C) The data are presented as mean ± SEM; n = 5, t test; ***P < 0.001, *P < 0.05 (C).

Figure S7. Bar-graph representation of the total fluorescence as the sum of the supernatant and the cell values. (A, B, C) Total fluorescence data from Fig 4A (A), from Fig 4B (B), from Fig 4C (C).

From the Western blot experiments, we observed that a cleavage of the PTHR1 receptor is carried out by ADAM19 and that the site is located after the amino acid position 54 (Fig 3A), which is in line with our previous findings that PTHR1 can be cleaved by metalloproteases at position Ser 61. To precisely map the cleavage site of ADAM19, we introduced various alanine substitutions at the N-terminus of EYFP-tagged receptor and measured N-terminal shedding by release of EYFP from the cell surface. To complete this task, EYFP-PTHR1 was manipulated between the amino acids 48 through 79 (referring to the native PTHR1 sequence) in segments of eight amino acid positions as shown (Fig 5A). We observed a significant decrease in soluble EYFP fluorescence between PTHR1 residues 56–71, which was most prominent for mutant 56–63A suggesting the ADAM19 cleavage site in this region of PTHR1 (Fig 5B). PTHR1 localization and internalization (trafficking) were monitored in HEK 293 cells by confocal microscopy imaging. We next determined whether or not the alanine substitutions made the receptor behave differently in terms of internalization compared to the unmodified WT receptor. Cellmask was used as the membrane marker. We observed that the alanine substitutions had no visible influence on the internalization of the receptor. All manipulated amino acids between 48 and 79 revealed the same membrane localization as the WT receptor (Fig S8). To solidify these findings, we then performed mass spectrometry and could identify both c-terminal and n-terminal peptides specific for either the n-terminal or the c-terminal cleavage product of PTHR1. Based on these identifications, we can pinpoint the cleavage site to reside between amino acid position 64 and 65 (Fig 5C).

Figure 5. Mapping the N-terminal cleavage site by alanine substitution and mass spectrometry. The EYFP-coupled extracellular domain of the human PTHR1 with amino acid substitutions (sequence with black line) and evaluated cleavage site (red star) is schematically shown. We manipulated amino acids 48 through 79 in segments of eight amino acids each, which were substituted by alanine. (A) The bars indicate the five different eight-amino acid positions which were replaced by alanine, black and blue highlighting indicates alternating exons, red highlighting indicates encoding across a splice junction (A). Bar-graph representation of the supernatant-cellular ratio of EYFP fluorescence (ordinate), with the substitution elements (abscissa). The ratio was measured at the supernatant (shedded EYFP-PTHR1 N-terminus) and the cell suspension (intact N terminus) after allowing ADAM19-mediated shedding for 48 h. Each bar represents shedding ratio of EYFP-PTHR1 with N-terminal mutations of five amino acid residues to alanine. The data are presented as mean ± SEM; n = 4, t test; ***P < 0.001, *P < 0.05. (B) The mutant with alanine at 56–63 was closest to the cleavage site (B). Fragment spectra of ADAM cleavage specific peptides for (left) the c-terminal cleavage product (identifying peptide: “SDKGWTSASTSGKPRK”) and (right) the n-terminal cleavage product (identifying peptide: “EVLQRPASIME”). Acquired and predicted spectra are shown in one graph for each peptide. Identified peptide-fragments are shown in blue (b-ions) and red (y-ions). (C) The bootstrapped spectrum similarity angle distribution is shown next to each sequence and depicts the similarity between acquired and predicted spectrum (C).

Figure S8. Confocal microscopy imaging of WT and five different alanine mutant EYFP-PTH1Rs (green) on the plasma membrane of HEK 293 labeled with CellMask DeepRed (red). Merged images (bottom row) shows the overlap of EYFP-PTH1R (in green) and membrane marker DeepRed (in red) as yellow colorization. The alanine substitutions had no effect on PTHR1 surface expression and receptor internalization (Scale bars 10 μm).

To assess the functional implications of PTHR1 cleavage on downstream signaling, we first aimed to compare G-protein activation by PTHR1 versus the partially cleavage-protected PTHR1-56-63A mutant in the presence of ADAM19 in HEK-293T cells (Fig 6A). For this purpose, we used bioluminescence resonance energy transfer (BRET)-sensors measuring dissociation of Gα and Gβγ subunits upon receptor-mediated G-protein activation (Schihada et al, 2021). In line with our previous findings (Klenk et al, 2022), after stimulation with PTH we observed increased G s -activation and decreased G q -activation for WT PTHR1 when compared to the cleavage-protected PTHR1 mutant (Fig 6B and C). After stimulation with PTHrP, likewise G q -activation was decreased for WT PTHR1 compared to the PTHR1-56-63A mutant in the presence of ADAM19. However, in contrast to PTH, no differences in G s -activation between cleaved and uncleaved PTHR1 were observed after PTHrP stimulation (Fig 6D and E). To corroborate these findings in a more physiological cell model, we used human osteosarcoma U2OS cells in which we measured PTHR1-mediated cAMP accumulation with the fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET)-based cAMP biosensor Epac-S-H187 (Klarenbeek et al, 2015), in the absence or presence of ADAM19. The U2OS is a cell line with epithelial morphology derived from an osteosarcoma. We reasoned that the U2OS cell line would exhibit a molecular background of relevant interacting proteins closely resembling those of chondrocytes, making it the most suitable model cell system available for our investigation. We recognize associated limitations of this cell line.

Figure 6. Effects of ADAM19-mediated cleavage of the PTHR1 on its G-protein related signal transduction. (A) Schematic representation of cleaved PTHR1 by ADAM19 and the activation of the heterotrimeric G proteins, Gα q and Gα s , effect on ß-arrestin recruitment and cAMP accumulation (A). (B, C, D, E) Activation of G s or G q by WT or 56–63A mutant PTHR1 in the presence of ADAM19 after stimulation with PTH (B, C) or PTHrP (D, E). Receptor variants, ADAM19 and bioluminescence resonance energy transfer (BRET) sensors for G s or G q (Schihada et al, 2021) were transiently co-expressed in HEK293T cells and changes in BRET were measured after ligand addition. Data are given as relative changes in BRET. A decrease in BRET corresponds to activation of the sensors. Data are from three independent experiments done in duplicates and represent means ± SEM. Data were fitted with a three-parameter non-linear curve fit. Top of the curve (maximum efficacy) is significantly different according to the extra sum of squares F test (<0.0001).

FRET measurements were performed on a single-cell basis using epifluorescence microscopy, and normalized FRET ratios were calculated as CFP/FRET (%). An increase in delta FRET, therefore, signifies an increase in cAMP throughout the cell. In response to PTH1R stimulation with both PTH1-34 and PTHrP, an increase in cAMP was detected in cells transfected with PTH1R and Epac-S-H187 alone, as well as in cells which were co-transfected with Adam19. FRET ratios were increased by 70–80% on average in both cases, visualized by representative traces (Fig 7C–F). Taken together in the responses measured in all experiments (Fig 7A and B), there were no significant differences between cells transfected with PTH1R and Epac-S-H187 and those co-transfected with ADAM19. Comprehensive control experiments indicated that YFP direct excitation values with PTHR1, ADAM19, the sensor H187 were constant across a wide range of YFP excitation values (Fig S9A–D).

Figure 7. PTHR1-mediated cAMP accumulation in U2OS cells in absence or presence of ADAM19. Levels of cAMP accumulation in single cells, measured using the Epac-S-H187 fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) (Klarenbeek et al, 2015) sensor in live cell imaging. (A, B, C, D, E, F) Increase in ΔFRET (CFP/FRET in %) indicates an increase in cAMP (A, B, C, D, E, F). Representative traces of corrected and normalized FRET ratios. (C, D, E, F) U2OS cells were transfected with Epac-S-H187 and PTHR1 with and without co-transfection of ADAM, and were stimulated with 500 pM PTH1-34 (C, E) or PTHrP (D, F). The mean FRET ratio is represented by solid lines, shaded regions indicate the SEM. FRET ratios were normalized relative to the baseline (set as 0%) and the maximum stimulation by 10 μM Forskolin and 100 μM 3-iso-butyl-1 methylxanthine (set as 100%). (C, D, E, F) Representative traces were averaged from n = 8 (C), n = 7 (D), n = 3 (E), and n = 3 (F) cells. (A, B) Grouped analysis of corrected and normalized FRET ratios of all cells stimulated with 500 pM PTH1-34 (A) and PTHrP (B), from a total of n = 96 (A) and n = 76 (B) cells, measured on n = 5 (A) and n = 2 (B) experimental days. Transfection of only Epac-S-H187 was used as a control. (A, B) Statistics: Unpaired t test with Welch’s correction (A) and Mann-Whitney test (B).

Figure S9. Control expression for cAMP accumulation experiments (to Fig 7 ). (A, B, C, D) YFP direct excitation values (A.U.) obtained from each live cell imaging experiment as a measure for Epac-S-H187 fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) sensor expression, plotted against corrected and normalized FRET ratios (CFP/FRET, %) after stimulation with 500 pM PTH1-34 (A, B) or PTH1rP (C, D).

We then focused on PTHR1-mediated β-arrestin2 recruitment in human osteosarcoma U2OS and SaOS cells. Interestingly, in both cell lines PTH significantly increased β-arrestin translocation to the PTHR1 when ADAM19 was present (Fig 8A), similar to the results obtained for G s -activation and cAMP accumulation. In contrast, after PTHrP stimulation only subtle differences in β-arrestin2 recruitment to PTHR1 in absence or presence of ADAM19 were observed (Fig 8B). Control expressions for cleavage and β-arrestin2 recruitment experiments (Fig 5B) are presented with total fluorescence (Fig S10A). The control Saos2 cell experiments (Fig S10B) with control luminescence and fluorescence data are shown (Fig S10C and D). Nonetheless, β-arrestin2 recruitment to PTHR1 in U2OS cells in absence or presence of ADAM19 was different (Fig 8). β-arrestin recruitment was augmented in the presence of ADAM19 for PTH, while with PTHrP, β-arrestin recruitment was slightly decreased. Control expressions for cleavage and β-arrestin2 recruitment experiments for PTHrP and PTH are shown (Fig S11A and B, as well as Fig S11C and D respectively). Together, these findings suggest that PTHR1 cleavage through ADAM19 modulates differential effects on PTH-mediated receptor signaling for G s , G q and β-arrestin, whereas in the case of PTHrP mainly the G q pathway is affected. Possibly, differential effects of PTH1R cleavage on PTH and PTHrP signaling could be related mechanistically. We envision altered interaction of the C-termini of PTH and PTHrP with the ECD of PTH1R (Fig S12A and B). Differences in amino acid sequences in relevant PTH and PTHrP regions could result in altered interactions within the tethered helix1 for PTH and PTHrP as shown (Fig S12C).

Figure 8. β-arrestin2 recruitment to PTHR1 in U2OS cells in absence or presence of ADAM19. U2OS cells were transiently transfected with plasmids encoding for ADAM19, PTHR1-Nanoluc, and β-arrestin2-cpVenus (Nemec et al, 2022). (A, B) Arrestin2 recruitment to PTHR1 was measured after addition of PTH (A) or PTHrP (B). Data are from four experiments done in quadruple and represent means ± SEM plus individual experiments are represented as circles. Data were fitted with a three-parameter non-linear curve fit. A corresponding measurement in SaOS cells under PTH addition is shown in Fig S11B. Top of the curve (maximum efficacy) is significantly different according to the extra sum of squares F test (<0.0001).

Figure S10. Control expressions for cleavage and ß-arrestin2 recruitment experiments. (A) Total fluorescence data from Fig 5B (A). (B) Examining β-arrestin2 recruitment in Saos2 cells after PTH stimulation in absence (green) or presence (black) of ADAM19 (B). (B, C, D) Control expressions for the luminescence data from (B, C) and fluorescence data from (B, D).

Figure S11. Control expression for signaling assays. (A, C) Total luminescence data from Fig 8B (A) and Fig 8A (C). (B, D) Total fluorescence data, from Fig 8B (B) and Fig 8B (D). Shown are box plots representing mean + SEM, points represent individual experiments, performed in quadruplicates.

Figure S12. Interaction of PTH and PTHrP with the extracellular domain (ECD) of PTH1R. (A, B) Cartoon representation of the PTH1R ECD of PTH1R in complex with ePTH (PDB 6fj3) (A) or PTHrP (PDB: 7vvl) (B). Interacting residues between peptides and ECD and the disulfide bond between C48 and C117, which tethers helix 1 to the ECD core, are shown as sticks (Arrows). The unstructured loop 1 of the ECD (residues 61–105) is shown as dashed line. ECD, blue; ePTH, yellow; PTHrP, magenta. (C) Sequence comparison between PTH and PTHrP (C). Residues contacting helix 1 are in bold. Variant residues are in orange. Conserved residues are shaded grey. ECD, extracellular domain; TMD, transmembrane domain.

Finally, to bring our findings to a phenotypically more definitive (albeit speculative and preliminary) conclusion, we performed mass-spectrometry proteomics in U2OS cells. A volcano plot and heat map are presented (Fig S13A and B). We conducted a comprehensive proteomic analysis encompassing endogenous cells, cells expressing ADAM19, cells over-expressing PTHR1, and cells expressing both PTHR1 and ADAM19 concurrently. Our primary focus was to discern the distinctions between cells expressing PTHR1 (representing the disease cell model) and cells expressing both PTHR1 and ADAM19 (representing the WT model). Through application of a t test, we identified several upregulated proteins in both sets of cells. Noteworthy attention was given to genes upregulated in PTHR1-expressing cells (the disease cell model) that might hold phenotypic significance. For instance, the sugar phosphate exchanger protein 3 (SLC37A3), collagen Type I Alpha 1 Chain (COL1A1), collagen Type II Alpha 1 Chain (COL2A1), osteoclastogenesis-associated transmembrane protein 1 (OSTM1), G protein subunit gamma 7 (GNG7), and leucine rich repeat containing G protein-coupled receptor 6 (LGR6) displayed differential regulation.

Figure S13. Global proteome comparison of PTH1R and PTH1R + ADAM19 expressing cells. A t test was employed to compare the different experimental groups. The results are presented as Volcano plots with Log 2 fold changes in the x-axis and the Log 10 transformed P-values in the y-axis. The plot (A) indicates what went up (red) and what went down (blue). The significant proteins were determined based on the Log 2 FoldChange ≥ 2 and a P-value < 0.5 cut off, indicated by colored nodes. The blue nodes represent proteins that are more abundant in the PTH1R and ADAM19 expressing cell line (upregulated WT cell), while the red nodes indicate proteins (upregulated disease cell) in the PTH1R expressing cell line. Genes upregulated (B) were (red) in WT cell: ATG4A, HSF1; HSF2, RBMS3, GPSM3, SLC2A13, CC2D1A; CC2D1B, DPF1; DPF2; KAT6A, GPAT3; GPAT4, TJP1; TJP2, PLSCR1, GLS2, ATP2B2, PIP4P2, SYS1, TEAD2, ZNF320; ZNF354A; ZNF445; ZNF595; ZNF765; ZNF813, EHMT1; EHMT2, NHLRC3, MANBA; XPNPEP1, KIFAP3; UFL1, POLR2F, ARMC3, PCGF2, ADAM19, HSPA6 Genes upregulated in disease cell: RPS10P5, CCDC154, PKLR, CHMP4B; CHMP4C, MAGEB2; MAGEB4, KHDRBS1; KHDRBS3; MYH16, DNAH5; DNAH8, POLR1A; POLR3A, SLC38A9, NCK1; NCK2, ROR1; ROR2, NPAS2, CDK16; CDK17, SLC37A3, ZNF703, SNCA, ARHGEF17; RAB43, TM2D3, COL1A1; COL2A1, OSTM1, ANKRD10, CDK11A, SNCA; SNCB, KLC1; KLC4, TTC39C, DNMT3B, GNG7, RWDD3, BRD2; BRD3; BRD4, LGR6. Heatmap illustrating the Label free quantification (LFQ) intensity profiles for the significant proteins in the volcano plot. To determine if the observed upregulated proteins are due to the expression of ADAM19 alone we compared the LFQ intensities of these proteins across all the cell lines (PTH1R = PTH1R overexpression, ADAM19 + PTH1R = ADAM19 and PTH1R overexpression, ADAM19 = ADAM19 overexpression and endogenous = no transfection control). The LFQ intensities were log 2 transformed and the missing values were imputed. (B) The median LFQ values from the three replicates were then z-scored and represented in the heatmap to visualize the comparison (B).

In an effort to ascertain whether or not these observed protein upregulations were attributed to the overexpression of either ADAM19 or PTHR1, we compared the protein intensities across all cell lines. Our findings indicated that the noted proteins that are particularly intriguing, exhibited diminished abundance in cells solely expressing ADAM19. This observation suggests that the effect is more likely attributed to the presence of PTHR1 rather than to ADAM19.