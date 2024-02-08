Press Releases

02/08/2024

CT DoAg Awards $2.8 Million Investing in 53 Farm-to-School Based Projects

(HARTFORD, CT) The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is awarding 53 grants totaling more than $2.8 million through its Connecticut Grown for Connecticut Kids Grant (CTG4CTK Grant) to increase the availability of local foods in child nutrition programs, allow educators to use hands-on educational techniques to teach students about nutrition and farm-to-school connections, sustain relationships with local farmers and producers, enrich the educational experience of students, improve the health of children in the state and enhance the state's economy.

“These awards are an investment in our future – the future of our children, the future of our health, the future of our food supply, and the future of our agriculture industry here in Connecticut,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “The state budget made historic investments in farm to school programming in 2023, allowing this program to move beyond a pilot and secure additional funds to support shipping container growing units. These projects will ensure students have access to the healthy foods to fuel their education and personal growth while understanding how their food is grown and participating in that process when possible.”

CT DoAg received 106 applications with 88 deemed eligible after an administrative review, totaling more than $5.3 million in requested grant funds. Selection was highly competitive, and the review was conducted by a statutorily authorized review panel and Commissioner Hurlburt. This is the third round of the program, which was funded for two years as a pilot through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and administered in collaboration with the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) and the Connecticut Farm to School Collaborative (FTSC) and now has up to $1 million available to award annually for the next two years. Eligible entities were able to apply for up to $50,000 in funding with no match required.

The fiscal year 2024 Connecticut Grown for Connecticut Kids Grant awardees include:

Track 1: K-12 Local Procurement Assistance

Torrington Public School , Torrington: Eating With Your Eyes

Common Ground , New Haven: Sustaining Local Procurement

New London Public School , New London: Growing Farm to School

Track 2: K-12 Experiential Learning Grant

East Hartford Public Schools , East Hartford: East Hartford Farm to School Project

Consolidated School District of New Britain , New Britain: Growing Community Through School Gardens

Rocky Hill Public Schools: High School Botany , Rocky Hill: Hydroponic Greenhouse Garden

333 Valley Street: An Intergenerational Organization , New Haven: Experiential Learning at 333 Valley Street

Watertown Public School System , Watertown: After School Nutrition Program

Vernon Public Schools , Vernon: Gardens and Pollinators Project

Weston High School , Weston: Food Production Season Extension Project

New Britain Roots , New Britain: CT Farm to School Institute

Yellow Farmhouse , Stonington: CT Farm to School Speaker Service

Area Cooperative Educational Service: Mill Road School , New Haven: From the Garden to the Table with Mill Students

John F Kennedy School , Windsor: Pollinator Garden

Thames Valley Council for Community Action, Inc ., Bozrah: Promotion Healthy Food Choices: A Partnership Between ECE and Local Farmers

Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy , Norwalk: Digging In

Newtown Board of Education , Newtown: Greenhouse Generator

Cheshire Public Schools , Cheshire: Farm to School Student Development

Regional School District 6 , Litchfield: Regional School District 6 – Farm to School Gardens

Track 3: Connecticut Producer Capacity Building Grant

nOURish BRIDGEPORT, Inc., Bridgeport: nOURish Farm to School

Lathrop Farm , Lebanon: Wash and Pack Produce Refrigeration

Sunset Farm , Naugatuck: High Tunnel Installation

Full Heart Farm , Ledyard: Root Vegetable Washer

Northwest Corner Farm , Winchester: Northwest Corner Farm Capacity Building

Cloverleigh Farm , Columbia: Caterpillar Tunnel for Sweet Pepper and Cherry Tomato Production

Howling Flats Farm , Canaan: Purchase of Climate Controlled Packing Shed

Track 4: Connecticut Farm to Early Care and Education (ECE) Grant

United Way of Coastal and Western Connecticut , Danbury: Seedlings to Sprouts

Community Child Guidance Clinic , Manchester: Expanding the Grow-Ahead Gardening and Whole-Child Wellness Program

EASTCONN Headstart , Danielson: Educational Garden

Cadence Academy Preschool of Hartford , Hartford: Garden Experience

Clinton Child Care Services , Clinton: Clinton Child Care Services Farm to ECE Project

First Church Early Learning Center , Windsor: Garden beds & Field Trips

ACES Early Head Start , Middletown: Gardening at Early Head Start

Auntie Rose Child Care Development Center , New Haven: Garden

The Riverfront Children’s Center , Groton: Growing Up Strong with CT Grown: Opening the Door to CT Grown

Wintonbury Early Childhood Magnet School , Bloomfield: Growing, Eating, Learning Expansion Project

Kids of Chatham , East Hampton: Local Flavors

Manchester Early Childhood Collaborative , Manchester: MECC: Farm to School Program

Stepping Stones Museum for Children , Norwalk: Early Language and Literacy Initiative (ELLI) Classroom Farm to School Learning Project

Bright Beginnings of Fairfield LLC , Fairfield: Expanding Early Childhood Hands-on Gardening, and Healthy Eating and Supporting Local Farming

Caritas Felices Family Day Care Home , Bethel: Greenhouse

Miss Merry Mac’s Educational Daycare , Tolland: Garden Center

Miss Bekahs Little Rainbows , Suffield: The Greenhouse Project

Great Expectations Day Care and Learning Center , Southbury: Sensory Garden

Little Wise Daycare LLC , Wethersfield: Planters & Cooking Activities

This year a fifth track was added for Shipping Container Growing Units, with $2 million authorized during the 2023 legislative session utilizing state American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. There were 15 applications requesting more than $3.6 million for this track with eight awardees receiving more than $1.9 million.

The eight shipping container growing unit awardees include:

High Ridge Hydroponics , LLC, Norwalk

Thy Neighbors Farm , Torrington

Groton Public Schools , Groton

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation , Mashantucket

High School in the Community , New Haven

Seacoast Mushrooms , Mystic

Keney Park Sustainability Project , Windsor

J. DeFrancesco and Son Inc ., Northford

The above awardees received up to $250,000 each for the purchase and installation of a shipping container growing unit whose farm products are connected to a school through a procurement relationship and/or as an educational experience.

To learn more about the CTG4CTK Grant, including success stories from previous recipients, please visit: https://portal.ct.gov/DOAG/ADaRC/ADaRC/Grants/CT-Grown-for-CT-Kids-Grant/Success-Stories.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.



