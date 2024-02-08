Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order Creating Task Force to Promote Responsible Use of Generative Artificial Intelligence in State Government

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday signed Executive Order 738 to create a task force to recommend policies for the responsible and effective use of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) in state executive-branch agencies.

“The state of Alabama is a pioneer in the development and use of advanced technologies, from manufacturing nanotechnology to empowering mankind to walk on the moon,” said Governor Ivey. “In that innovative spirit, GenAI represents a monumental step forward in the potential for our state government to serve the public. However, its capabilities must first be studied carefully to ensure it is implemented in the most responsible and efficient manner possible.

“To accomplish this important goal, I am pleased to sign this executive order creating a task force to both investigate the current uses of GenAI in state executive-branch agencies and to recommend policies to responsibly harness its full potential to best benefit Alabamians.”

Executive Order 738 establishes the Governor’s Task Force on Generative Artificial Intelligence, with its members appointed by the governor. It will consist of seven cabinet members, two representatives from Alabama higher education, and four legislators, including two state representatives and two state senators.

The Task Force will submit a report to the governor by November 30, 2024, providing the following:

Findings . The report will contain a detailed and accurate description of the current use of GenAI in executive-branch agencies and whether those uses pose any risk.

. The report will contain a detailed and accurate description of the current use of GenAI in executive-branch agencies and whether those uses pose any risk. Recommendations. The Task Force shall study, evaluate, and develop policy and administrative recommendations related to the responsible deployment of GenAI in state government.

Executive Order 738 also contains other provisions to ensure that state agencies safely and effectively harness the power of GenAI going forward:

Facilitating responsible development of GenAI applications. The Office of Information Technology will establish the cloud infrastructure to allow state agencies to safely and responsibly conduct GenAI pilot projects in OIT-approved environments. These environments will be available to state agencies and departments to help evaluate GenAI tools and services and inform decisions on whether and how to use GenAI.

The Office of Information Technology will establish the cloud infrastructure to allow state agencies to safely and responsibly conduct GenAI pilot projects in OIT-approved environments. These environments will be available to state agencies and departments to help evaluate GenAI tools and services and inform decisions on whether and how to use GenAI. Promoting productive and efficient use of GenAI. All state executive-branch agencies should consider pilot projects of GenAI applications in consultation with experts from state government, academia, and industry. In a controlled setting, these pilot projects should measure (1) how GenAI can improve Alabamians’ experience with and access to government services and (2) how GenAI can support state employees in the performance of their duties.

Members of the Governor’s Task Force on Generative Artificial Intelligence:

Cabinet

Secretary Daniel Urquhart, OIT, Chair

Secretary Hal Taylor, ALEA

Commissioner Stephanie Azar, Alabama Medicaid Agency

Director Stacia Robinson, Office of Minority Affairs

Director Bill Poole, Department of Finance

Secretary Fitzgerald Washington, Department of Labor

Commissioner Vernon Barnett, Department of Revenue

Legislators

Senator Sam Givhan

Senator Bobby Singleton

Representative Mike Shaw

Representative Kelvin Lawrence



Higher Education

Dr. Matthew Hudnall, University of Alabama

Dr. Hari Harayanan, Auburn University

Executive Order No. 738

