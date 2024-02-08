Submit Release
Understanding Anti-Muslim and Anti-Arab Sentiment

The Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will offer a presentation on Understanding Anti-Muslim and Anti-Arab Sentiment by Misha Euceph on Tuesday, February 20 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. The program is part of our regular DEI Monthly Education Series and is eligible for DEI Billable Credit.

Misha Euceph last spoke at DWT in May 2022 in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month. We are excited to welcome Misha back to the firm. Misha is "a Pakistani-American writer, podcast host and producer, on a mission to make things that inspire awe." She is the creator, host, writer, and director of the Webby-winning audio series, Tell Them, I Am, called "quietly revolutionary" by the LA Times and "hypnotic listening" by the New York Times. She is the showrunner and host of Hello, Nature and has previously show-run, directed, or executive-produced audio series like Renegades: Born in the USA with Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen, The Michelle Obama Podcast, and Mother Country Radicals.

DWT Litigation Associate Mohammad Pathan will serve as moderator for this event.

In advance of this event, we invite you to submit questions for Misha at officeofdei@dwt.com.

Speakers:

Contact Office of DEI with questions.

