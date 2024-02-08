Senate President Scutari welcomes New Deputy Executive Director

TRENTON – Senate President Scutari announces the appointment of Rosa Farias, as Deputy Executive Director to the Senate Majority Office.

Farias steps into this role following the retirement of former Deputy Executive Director Kevil Duhon in January. In her previous capacity, Farias served as a Senior Policy Advisor to Senate Leadership within the Senate Majority Office. In this role, she collaborated closely with Senate leadership to develop impactful policy platforms that directly benefited New Jersey residents. Farias brings considerable experience spanning well over 15 years in state and local government to her new position, having also held roles as Director of Urban Policy and Research Analyst within the Senate. Farias also serves as the first Latina to assume the position of Deputy Executive Director for the Senate Majority Office.

“Rosa brings a wealth of expertise to the role, having previously served in a leadership role in the Senate. Her proven leadership and commitment to public service align seamlessly with the values of the Senate Majority Office, and we are confident that her contributions will greatly enhance our ability to serve the citizens of New Jersey,” said Senate President Scutari.

Prior to her work in the Senate, Farias served as the Deputy Executive Director for the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in Atlantic City. There she was responsible for overseeing all policy and strategic community development initiatives. Noteworthy achievements during her tenure included collaborating with key public sector stakeholders and government officials to combat human trafficking, reduce infant mortality rates for African American mothers, expand mental health services, and collaborate with casino owners to develop innovative at-risk youth diversionary programs. Additionally, she pioneered FeedAC, a groundbreaking food insecurity program in Atlantic County that provided support to over 90,000 families during the pandemic.

“We are proud to have Rosa ascend into a key leadership role here in the Senate Majority Office. Her expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to address the critical needs facing our state and enhance the services we provide to our residents,” said Tim Lydon, Executive Director of the Senate Majority Office.

Farias is a graduate of Rutgers University where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and graduated summa cum laude with a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the School of Public Affairs and Administration at Rutgers University, where she also taught as an adjunct faculty.